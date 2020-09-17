Hornchurch keen to bag T20 title in ‘disappointing’ season

Ronnie Saunders of Hornchurch goes aerial over extra cover during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon wants to wrap up a disappointing season with a piece of silverware as they head into the T20 Cup final this weekend.

Jamie Sorrell of Hornchurch drives through the off side during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020 Jamie Sorrell of Hornchurch drives through the off side during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

Gordon’s men face Buckhurst Hill in the final at Brentwood’s Old County Ground in their final fixture of the shortened 2020 season on Sunday.

Hornchurch won the cup competition as well as the Premier League and League Cup in 2018 to complete the treble and make it the club’s best season during its 235-year history.

“After the way we’ve played in the league it would be nice to finish on a positive and get a trophy back in the cabinet for the club,” Gordon said.

“It would be great to finish that way. We’ve got a good side in the T20, we normally always get to at least the semi-finals.

“Hopefully we can play well on Sunday and get over the line.”

They head into the crunch fixture on the back of their most consistent weekend of the season as they sealed a 23-run victory over Harold Wood in the league before beating Chelmsford by 30 runs in the T20 semi-final.

“It was the best weekend of our short season to be honest with you, it was definitely our most consistent, hopefully we can carry it on in the final on Sunday,” Gordon added.

“It was a very difficult pitch so to get 190 on that, even Harold Wood said it was the highest score they’ve had over there all season.

“It was very up and down, so I was quite pleased with 190, and I backed our bowlers and fielders to defend it.”

The following day in Chelmsford, Hornchurch scored 146-9 with Gordon (56) and Ronnie Saunders (32) leading the way before they bowled their opponents out for 116.

“Ronnie and I got off to a flying start which put the game in our hands really. We nearly messed it up in the middle order, and to be fair at one stage I was hoping for 160 to 170, but in the end 146 was enough,” he said.

“We opened up with Ronnie and he had a bit of a golden arm really. He only bowls part-time, but he is really useful, especially in the T20.

“He was a bit of a weapon for us to use.”