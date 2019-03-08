Search

Gordon pleased to set two new records at Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 June 2019

Billy Gordon in front of the scoreboard after scoring 212 for Hornchurch against Paragon to register the highest ever score for the club

The captain scored 212 not out on Sunday against Paragon and shared a 323-run stand with Merv Westfield to break two club records

Billy Gordon made history at the weekend with the highest ever individual score for Hornchurch and the club's best partnership, but was merely happy to call correctly at the toss first of all!

The captain at Harrow Lodge Park has struggled to win the toss in 2019, but showed what happens when he does in the Bertie Joel Trophy at home to Paragon.

Sunday's second round fixture didn't start well for Hornchurch with openers Paul Murray and Ronnie Saunders out for eight and Mark James for a golden duck.

But it brought Gordon and Merv Westfield together and the result was carnage with a partnership of 323 put on in the routine victory.

The captain, who scored 212 not out to beat Murray's previous best of 210 in 2004 against Britannic Lodge, was over the moon.

"It was the first toss I've won all year and it worked out well in the end. I was a bit worried when we were 26-3, but me and Merv stayed in and it came off for both of us," he said.

"To be honest, I only gave away one half chance - a diving catch which would have been tough to take - but apart from that, I think everything else seemed to find the gaps, so I was really pleased."

Gordon and one-time Essex ace Westfield quickly set about things and soon those in attendance at Harrow Lodge Park were witnessing history in the making.

Westfield smashed seven sixes and a further seven fours on his way to 126 off 104 balls - his sixth score of 50+ for the club.

Together, the batsmen put on 323 for the fourth-wicket to beat the previous best partnership for that wicket and also the best ever at the club.

Murray and Ian Flanagan had put on 283 against South Woodford back in 2005, but that is no longer the best Hornchurch partnership.

On Westfield, Gordon said: "He is brilliant to bat with and looked class as always.

"It's great to bat with because he always wants to rotate the strike and it makes sure you don't get bogged down at all.

"He showed his class again and why he has played at the highest level. It was a joy to bat with him."

Once Westfield was out, all eyes were on if Gordon could score his first double ton for the club.

He did with nine balls left and was then told by Michael Bones he still had work to do before the 45-overs were up.

Gordon added: "It was brilliant, but when I got my double hundred, I didn't even think of the club record.

"It was 'Bonesy' who said to me 'get 11 runs and you've broke the record' so it was wicked to do it and probably won't happen again, but you never know."

Hornchurch's captain stuck an incredible 29 fours and four maximums in his record-breaking 133-ball innings.

It enabled the hosts to post 433-5 which was way too many runs for Paragon, who were dismissed for 213 inside 34 overs.

Gordon, unsurprisingly, didn't bowl, but watched on as Gayan Sirisoma continued his fine form with 5-58 and Jas Bassan picked up 3-35 on a memorable day for the club, which won't be forgotten in a hurry.

