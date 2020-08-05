Search

Hornchurch hold off Hutton in close fought contest

PUBLISHED: 17:04 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 05 August 2020

Hornchurch players celebrate a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch players celebrate a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch celebrated a slender Shepherd Neame Essex League win over Hutton at Harrow Lodge Park at the weekend.

Marc Whitlock of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Marc Whitlock of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ronnie Saunders led the way with the bat as the first team made 209-7, hitting 70, as Shane Barwick (33), Jamie Sorrell (23), Roy Smith (21) and Mervyn Westfield (20) chipped in.

Hutton’s Connor Whetstone (2-32), Stephen Heywood (2-35) and Tom Debenham (2-37) all nabbed braces and their opening pair of Adam Holdgate (61) and Adam Spooner (45) put on 119 in reply.

Marc Whitlock made the breakthrough when bowling Holdgate and Smith ran out Spooner, before Barwick (2-36) got in on the act.

And although Joseph Parry made an unbeaten 32, Hutton came up short on 202-5 at the end of their 40 overs.

Shane Barwick and Michael Bones celebrate (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Shane Barwick and Michael Bones celebrate (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The seconds were successful at Shenfield, after seeing the home side make 271-9.

You may also want to watch:

James McLean (56 not out), Tom Austin (48) and David Hickey (36) made the leading contributions with the bat for Shenfield, as George Green (3-50) and Mark James (3-53) shared bowling honours.

James (41) and Frankie Jacobs (58) put on 108 for the first Hornchurch wicket in reply, with Brad Hodgekiss (61) and Ted Coney (47) helping them to a three-wicket win with seven balls remaining.

James Borman (3-39), Austin (2-45) and Sam Bear (2-52) had most success with the ball for the hosts.

Hornchurch thirds went down by four wickets in a derby clash with Upminster after making 180-8.

Kieran Terrey (51) top scored, as Robin Sen (25) and Nauman Farooq (23) also made starts, but Upminster got home with 3.5 overs to spare after Connor Hartwell took 3-28.

The fifths were dismissed for 103 by Upminster sixths, with Tony Willison (34), Tommy Barnacle (27) and Gary Barnacle (21) getting most of the runs.

Coney (2-11), Law (2-24) and Foxton (2-25) took the six wickets to fall as Upminster reached their target.

The under-13s lost against their Gidea Park & Romford rivals, who made 160-7 from their 20 overs and then held Hornchurch to 99.

Most Read

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

