Hornchurch start season with success at Billericay

PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 July 2020

Michael Bones in batting action for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Michael Bones in batting action for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch got the shortened, nine-week 2020 Shepherd Neame Essex League season off to a winning start at Billericay.

Michael Bones top scored with 50 as they recovered from a wobbly start that saw them 68-5 to post 213-8 from their 40 overs in the Premier Division Gooch match.

Roy Smith added 42 from just 26 balls on his return to the club from Shenfield, with three sixes and two fours, while Kieran Scarlioli (39) and Ronnie Saunders (30) also chipped in.

Robert Rayner (2-32) and Darren Ironside (2-36) nabbed braces for the hosts, who reached 51 without loss in reply before Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon made the breakthrough.

Darren Ironside (26) and Matthew Bell (30) made the top scores as Billericay fell away and were dismissed for 137 in 32 overs.

Jermaine Shillingford (3-37), Jas Bassan (2-14) and Marc Whitlock (2-16) combined to good effect with the ball.

You may also want to watch:

The seconds lost by 46 runs against Upminster in their Ten Doeschate group derby at Harrow Lodge Park.

Ed Smith (2-32) and Dean Skipper (2-51) nabbed braces as the visitors made 209-5, with Andy Roberts (57) top scoring as Hornchurch reached 163-7.

The thirds piled up 297-5 against Orsett, as Mo Khan (78), Neil Butler (75) and Ed Warren (65) hit half-centuries and Freddie Barnacle added an unbeaten 20.

And Connor Hartwell (3-16) and Teddy Norris (2-37) had most success with the ball as Orsett were held to 228-9 in reply.

The fifths played a 35-over friendly against Ingatestone & Fryerning, who made a challenging 216-6.

T Barnacle (2-14) and Reynolds (2-39) took two wickets each for Hornchurch, with Gary Barnacle (60) scoring more than half of their 117 in reply.

Sunday saw the under-13s take on their Upminster rivals in a friendly, but come up 20 runs short of their target.

Siggins (25) retired out as Upminster posted 109-6 from their 20 overs, with Archie Hunt reaching the same mark as Hornchurch replied with 90-7.

