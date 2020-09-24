Hornchurch captain Gordon ‘proud’ to bag T20 trophy

Hornchurch celebrate winning the Essex League T20 Cup final against Buckhurst Hill at Brentwood's Old County Ground (pic Hornchurch CC) Archant

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon said he was “proud” of the team being crowned T20 Cup champions after a terrific eight wicket victory over Buckhurst Hill.

The Harrow Lodge outfit continued their impressive trophy record by adding another one to their collection on the final day of the season at Brentwood’s Old County Ground.

Skipper Gordon lost the toss which saw his side put in to field where they managed to restrict their opponents to 95-7 with a great all-round bowling performance.

They then scored 99-2 in reply with batsman Ronnie Saunders (52) leading the charge for Gordon’s men.

“I was really happy to finish the season with another trophy, obviously there was only two trophies to fight for this year with the league and T20, so to come out with one of them is brilliant,” Gordon said.

“To add another trophy to the team’s cabinet, I’m really proud. We’ve got a great bunch of lads that I get to play alongside, and they all get along well.

“They all know their roles as well which makes my job a lot easier.”

In terms of the match the captain was full of praise for his squad who all chipped in to get them across the line.

He said: “Obviously we lost the toss and I was going to bat first, but they batted so for us to bowl how we did was really good, and we know their opening batting partnership is very strong so we felt if we could get a few early wickets we’d do well and thankfully that’s what happened.

“Everyone performed really well on the day, the fielding was brilliant, so I couldn’t have asked for anything more to be honest.

“We wanted to make use of the first six overs and thankfully with Ronnie that normally always happens anyway.

“He was brilliant as always so it was good to get off to a good start and make life easier for the batsman coming in.”

The captain is hoping that they can get back to a normal season next year although grateful to get any games this campaign.

“It was a strange one, nothing that has happened before, hopefully next year will be more back to normal,” Gordon said.

“It was just good to get some cricket in to be honest as at one stage it looked like there wasn’t going to be any cricket played.”