Hornchurch captain Gordon says winning club of the year was special

Havering Triathlon club and Hornchurch cricket club's Billy Gordon and Michael Bones (Pic: Ron Cook) Archant

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon says it was special to win the club of the year prize at the Havering Sports Council Awards and capped off a great season, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Harrow Lodge Park-based club sealed the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title for the first time as well as the T20 cup and the League Cup to complete the treble and make it the club’s best season during its long 235-year history.

“It makes it sink in really, the achievements we’ve made and what we’ve done this season, and hopefully many more years to come of it,” Gordon said.

“There are some really talented people here and to see that we’re among that is really special for me personally and the club as well.”

The skipper is hoping his side can retain some of the silverware they captured in the 2018 season, adding: “We’ve got a decent team lined up with a few new additions. It’s going to be difficult to achieve what we did this year again, but if we can keep ourselves up there that will be good.

“We don’t want to be a one-season wonder. Everyone is hungry to do it again, so hopefully we’ll be able to achieve it.”

Hornchurch – who included former England Test spinner Monty Panesar in their side last year – visit Ilford in the Essex League Cup on April 27, then start the defence of their league title with a home match against Hadleigh two weeks later.

Fierce rivals Brentwood are due to visit on June 15, while Hornchurch do not take on Wanstead until July 6 as they travell to Overton Drive for the last match of the first half of the campaign.

Gordon’s men will then host Wanstead, who finished as runners-up last year, 22 points behind Hornchurch, on the last day of the season.

Hornchurch 2019 fixtures

Essex League Premier Division

(home matches in CAPITALS)

May 11: HADLEIGh

May 18: Buckhurst Hill

May 25: CHELMSFORD

June 1: Ilford

June 8: BILLERICAY

June 15: BRENTWOOD

June 22: Belhus

June 29: CHINGFORD

July 6: Wanstead

July 13: Hadleigh

July 20: BUCKHURST HILL

July 27: Chelmsford

August 3: ILFORD

August 10: Billericay

August 17: Brentwood

August 24: BELHUS

August 31: Chingford

September 7: WANSTEAD