Hornchurch look to finish as strong as possible in league following cup final heartache

Billy Gordon in batting action for Hornchurch during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is determined for a strong finish to the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division season after falling short in the League Cup final on Monday.

The Harrow Lodge Park outfit travel to Chingford on Saturday for their final away fixture of the campaign.

And skipper Gordon is still hoping last year's champions can ensure a top-four finish although Hadleigh & Thundersley are on their tails in fifth place.

"We have just got to try and finish strong and see if we can get two wins, then if we can finish in the top four that would be lovely," Gordon said.

"We've then got to rebuild for next season. It's going be tough, but we've got to concentrate on that."

The 2018 treble-winning captain knows it will be a tough task to come away with a win from Kimberley Way but also revealed he is looking forward to coming up against Alfie Taylor.

"It's always a tough game against them - they've got some really good players," he added.

"We've got to bat better and see where it takes us.

"I have always got on well with Alfie and he's a really good player so it will be good fun."

Hornchurch had a five-wicket victory over Belhus in the league last weekend, before falling short in defending their league cup title with a five-wicket defeat to Brentwood on Bank Holiday Monday.

"Saturday was a good result and we played quite well, so we were happy with that going into the League Cup final," said Gordon.

"Then that was a bit of a shame really. Batting again and that's the story of our season so far, we didn't get the runs we needed although we fought well in the field to make it a lot closer than it probably should have been."

Gordon was keen to praise bowler Gayan Sirisoma after he picked up a five-fer on Saturday and another two in the defeat on Monday.

"He has bowled brilliant this season after the first couple of games when he was getting used to the weather," he said.

"He's such a class bowler and the wickets with the dry weather are suiting him nicely now and he's been a real asset for us."

After facing Chingford, Hornchurch host Wanstead & Snaresbrook on the final day.