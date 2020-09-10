Hornchurch looking to bag place in T20 Cup final after a season of mixed fortunes

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is looking for T20 Cup success as they head into the semi-finals against Chelmsford this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Merv Westfield of Hornchurch in action during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020 Merv Westfield of Hornchurch in action during Hornchurch CC vs Brentwood CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 22nd August 2020

The Harrow Lodge outfit will make the short trip to local rivals Harold Wood on Saturday for their final Shepherd Neame Essex League fixture of the shortened season before heading to Chelmer Park the following day.

And they will be keen to finish the campaign strongly and bag themselves a spot in the cup final to extend their campaign.

“Hopefully we can finish with a win, but the more important game is on Sunday to be fair, and it would be nice to finish the season with a cup win,” Gordon said.

“I think T20 suits our team well. It’s going to be tough as Chelmsford are always a good side, especially on their home ground. But hopefully we can turn up get to the final then you never know what can happen in T20. A couple of early wickets changes the game massively.”

Hornchurch head into the busy weekend on the back of mixed fortunes as they lost by 40 runs to Colchester & East Essex in the league before a T20 quarter-final win over Hadleigh.

You may also want to watch:

Colchester elected to bat first after winning the toss and posted a score of 178-9 with Joe MacGregor (90) leading the way before Hornchurch were bowled out for 138.

“Saturday was a funny one. For the first time I was really happy with our bowling and our fielding. We actually did really well all weekend,” added Gordon, who led his side to an Essex League treble in 2018.

“Saturday we were let down with the bat and we had a few dodgy decisions go against us, but that’s what you have to get on with. Although we weren’t good enough with the bat, so we can’t make too many excuses.”

They secured a 40-run victory over Hadleigh as they posted 164-4 in 20 overs with Merv Westfield (68) top scoring, before bowling their opponents out for 124.

“Sunday was good, it was a terrible wicket over there, so we struggled at first, to be fair. But Roy Smith and Merv Westfield came in and their partnership won us the game,” said Gordon.

“They were brilliant, it suited that type of batsman. More of a stroke player wasn’t any good on that wicket.

“We started well, we were always well ahead of the game, we had a good couple of cameos at the end.”