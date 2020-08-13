Hornchurch captain Gordon urges team to be ‘way better’ for visit of leaders Wanstead

Hornchurch claim the sixth Buckhurst Hill wicket during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is urging his side to be ‘way better’ if they want to stand any chance of beating Wanstead & Snaresbrook.

Gordon’s men welcome The Herons to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday after a ‘frustrating’ one-wicket defeat to Shenfield.

The skipper knows they face one of the Essex League title contenders and is keen to remain in the hunt after missing out on a chance of going top with Brentwood losing last weekend.

“It’s not going to be an easy one at all, they’ve got a really good side, they know how to play to their strengths, that’s why they’re always up near the top of the league,” Gordon said.

“They’re a good young side with some experience and we’re going to have to be way better this week if we’re going to have any chance of getting near them.

“On paper we’ve got a very good side that should always be challenging these boys, but we’ve got to start doing it on the pitch, and stop giving 40 runs away through extras as that is just not good enough.”

Hornchurch scored 248 at Shenfield with Gordon’s 92 leading the way but the hosts reached their target and the skipper added: “It was probably one of the most frustrating games I’ve ever been involved in to be honest.

“We won the toss on what I must say was a terrible wicket, the worst I’ve seen over there as it’s normally good, but it was shocking.

“The ball kept popping over and for a Premier League first-team standard, it was nowhere near good enough, but we got up to a decent score but once again extras and misfields cost us the game which is very frustrating as we were always in a position to win.”

Gordon was pleased with his own form, adding: “It was long overdue, the team was under pressure at 80-6 so to get runs in that scenario always makes it a little bit sweeter than at 200-1.

“When the team is under pressure and as captain you can stand up, it’s nice to be able to finally help the team out with the bat for the first time this season.”

The all-rounder did reveal he was vocal about the loss to his side after the match, saying: “I had a bit of a go at the boys after the game to be honest. I’m not normally one to do that, but after saying over the last few weeks that we’ve got to improve on our extras and fielding, yet for it to carry on, is so frustrating.

“No disrespect to Shenfield, but we should have won that game.”