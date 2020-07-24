Hornchurch captain Gordon pleased to be back in action but feeling ‘a little bit rusty’

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon in the field (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon says it was a tricky start to the Shepherd Neame Essex League season for his side with no real time to prepare but he was pleased to be back out on the ground as they picked up a 76-run win over Billericay.

The Harrow Lodge outfit were put into bat and managed 213-8 despite a slow start thanks to a strong effort from Michael Bones (50), Kieran Scarlioli (39), and Roy Smith (42).

They then bowled Billericay out for 137 to seal a 20-point win as the hosts took four and Gordon said: “It’s brilliant, the weather was lovely, and there’s a few new rules like we have to throw the ball straight back to the bowler from wherever it was fielded and having to hand sanitise every six overs, but it has to be done and we’d rather play.

“It was just lovely to be back out there playing, to be honest. It was tough at first, we got put into bat, and it was a bit of sticky wicket and had some moisture in it to start, so the ball was doing quite a bit and we got off to a tough start.

“As the day went on you could tell it was going to flatten out and it did. The middle order and lower order did brilliant to get us up to the score that we did.

“‘Bonesy’ and Kieran put on a really good partnership, then at the end Roy, Jas Bassan and the lower order come in with some great cameos.

“The wicket got flatter as the day went on, we knew a couple of wickets early would help and getting Darren Ironside out was a big one as we know from last year – I think he scored about 170 against us, so we know he’s a dangerous player.

“Once we got him out it gave the team a bit of confidence and all the bowlers did well – Shane Barwick on his league debut, Jas and Jermaine (Shillingford), so it was a good team effort.”

Former captain Smith returned after one season playing for Shenfield and Gordon knows how important he can be to the team.

“He always got on well with the boys over at our place and it was sad to see him go, but I understood the circumstances,” he added.

“In the winter I spoke to him and said would you like to come back, bat middle order, and enjoy your cricket again.

“He came round to it and he looks like he has started off enjoying it, so hopefully that carries on. He’s a great head, experienced, very good cricketer so it helps to have him in the side.”

Hornchurch host Buckhurst Hill in their first home fixture of the season on Saturday and Gordon added: “Where it has all happened so quickly a few of the boys, including myself, definitely with the bat feel really rusty as normally you have a couple of friendlies and cup games before the league starts. It will be good to have our first home game and it’s just lovely to be back.”