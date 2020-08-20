Search

Hornchurch game cancelled following positive Covid test

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2020

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 25th July 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon revealed the reason their Shepherd Neame Essex League clash with Wanstead & Snaresbrook was called off was due to a positive coronavirus test.

The Harrow Lodge Park outfit were due to host the Herons last weekend but the match was called off on Friday after a Wanstead player tested positive.

The two sides will now look to re-arrange that fixture in the coming weeks, although skipper Gordon says he is not sure if that means Joe Ellis-Grewal’s men will be able to play this weekend due to having to self-isolate.

Gordon said: “On Friday I got a phone call from their chairman about having to replay it in a couple of weeks on a Sunday.

“One of their bowlers got tested positive, so they’ve had to isolate, I’m not sure what they will be doing this week but I’m guessing they will have to have the week off maybe.”

Wanstead & Snaresbrook chairman Martin Pluck said one of their players went for a test on Thursday, August 13 and it was confirmed on Friday.

“He immediately phoned our 1st XI captain, who immediately phoned me and we then took the following actions. I immediately phoned Tom Clarke, the League chairman, and Dan Feist at Essex,” said Pluck.

“The latter said that all the players from the game the previous Saturday must phone 119 for advice.”

Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal contacted all players that had played with the infected player and told them to ring 119 for advice while Pluck phoned their previous opponents, umpires, and Hornchurch to come to a solution.

Gordon and his side return to action this weekend and know they will have to be at the top of their game to come away with a victory against current Gooch group leaders Brentwood.

They will welcome the reigning league champions to Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday as they look to close the gap on Aaron West’s side and get themselves back into the title fight.

“They’re always a brilliant side, so it’s going to be a tough game, and we’re going to have to be at the top of our game to get any result,” Gordon said.

“We believe on our day we can challenge most teams, hopefully if we can turn up get our game right, then it should be a close game.”

