Hornchurch captain Gordon full of praise for the efforts made on improving wicket

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon has lauded the efforts of the Harrow Lodge Park groundsman on his work improving the wicket.

Gordon’s men host Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division new boys Hutton on Saturday after an abandoned fixture against Buckhurst Hill.

The visitors ramped up a score of 275-5 last weekend, before the match was called off due to a heavy downpour, and Gordon said: “The groundsman has done a really good job the last couple of wickets and the wicket is playing really nice, it was a tough one for the bowlers over there in the last couple of seasons.

“I don’t know too much about Hutton, I’m just hoping if we can play to our strengths, and play our game then we should be able to beat them.”

The skipper says it was frustrating to have a rain off in just their second match since the return of cricket following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s typical of the English weather, cricket comes back, and it starts pissing it down!” Gordon said.

“We didn’t have a great day on the field anyway. We bowled a lot of extras, I think it was 40-odd which is way too many, and fielding-wise we had a couple of dropped catches. It was just one of those days.

“We were a bit unlucky early on, a few decisions didn’t go our way, and then we got caught behind but nothing went our way and we didn’t help ourselves really.”

The all-rounder insists they must put it down to rust with no pre-season fixtures, but says they must have no excuses now going forward with just seven fixtures left to be played in the shortened 2020 season.

“We’ve got to probably put it down to that and hopefully we can get back to it this Saturday, we’ll do a bit more at training, and then we have no excuses now as we’ve had a couple of games,” he said.

Hornchurch are still searching for a first win of the campaign after losing their first outing by 76 runs to Billericay before sharing the points with Buckhurst Hill.

*The seconds were dismissed for 213 in 36 overs by their Brentwood rivals, after Lee Bones hit 55, before rain stopped play.

Nauman Farooq took 3-33 as the thirds held Shenfield to 222-9 in another abandoned clash, while Dan Stevens (85), Gary Barnacle (84) and Freddie Barnacle (46) led the fifths to 236-6 against Brookweald seconds.