Cricket: Hornchurch can have say in last-day title fight

PUBLISHED: 15:30 06 September 2019

Hornchurch players look on during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Hornchurch players look on during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019

Hornchurch might not be able to defend their Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division title, but they can still have a say in who succeeds them.

Billy Gordon's side play host to Wanstead in the last match of the season on Saturday, with the Herons needing a win to have any chance of pipping current leaders Brentwood to the crown.

Brentwood are chasing a double having beaten 2018 treble winners Hornchurch in the League Cup final last month and have a 16-point cushion as they host Chingford.

Hornchurch can still finish in third place, though, after their exciting win at Chingford last weekend.

Jas Bassan (4-58) took the bowling honours as the hosts made 214-9 declared from 64 overs, with Merv Westfield (2-27) nabbing a brace.

And Ronnie Saunders (73) hit a six and 12 fours to help Hornchurch reach 114-1, before three wickets fell for just five runs.

However, Westfield (54 not out) and Michael Bones (46 not out) then combined in an unbroken 100-run stand to seal a six-wicket win in the 53rd over.

Hornchurch seconds are still harbouring hopes of being crowned champions as they go into the last game of their season sitting one point behind Premier Division leaders Chelmsford.

Paul Murray (66), Mark James (4) and Brad Hodgkiss (34) led them to 262-7 in 42 overs against Woodford Wells, before James (4-43) and Dean Skipper (3-41) took the bowling honours in a 23-run triumph.

Hornchurch visit Wanstead in their final match, while Chelmsford go to Upminster.

The thirds dismissed Wanstead for 209, as Nauman Farooq took 6-52 and Joe Defreitas (2-29) and Alex Brown (2-35) nabbed braces.

And Defreitas (39 not out), Freddie Barnacle (38) and Mo Khan (31) then top scored in a four-wicket triumph.

Pierre Forde hit 100 as the fourths were dismissed for 242 by South Woodford, who went on to win by five wickets despite a brace from Milan Tafeeq (2-57).

And the fifths had to settle for a draw against Oakfield Parkonians after Gary Barnacle (78) led them to 219-9 and their rivals closed on 168-4 in reply.

