Captain tells Hornchurch to put pressure on the leaders

Last season's champions are down in fifth, but won't give up on retaining their title any time soon

Hornchurch are already 49 points off Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division pace-setters Brentwood and captain Billy Gordon has urged his squad to close the gap.

The defending champions suffered a five-wicket loss at home to their local rivals and the current leaders on Saturday to drop down to fifth in the table.

It was a painful defeat to take, after they were dismissed for 59, but the skipper will not give up on retaining the title any time soon, although he knows Nick Winter's current form for Brentwood makes it tough.

Gordon admitted: "The geezer is taking seven or eight wickets every game and I don't think there has ever been a player who has done that before. If he stays the whole season, I expect they probably will win the league.

"But we will not give up obviously and I am sure the other teams will feel the same.

"Hopefully we can win as many matches as we can and put the pressure on them, but where they have someone like him, it is difficult. I'm not sure if he is staying the whole season, but we just need to fight until the end."

Australian Winter proved the key man again on Saturday with 7-33 off 9.2 overs.

Hornchurch's innings lasted only 18.2 overs with 14 by Jas Bassan their top score, but they fared better in the field.

Mehad Khan (3-24) and Gordon (2-11) claimed early wickets to reduce Brentwood to 34-5, but Jack Hebron hit 39 not out to get the visitors over the line.

Gordon added: "We lost the toss, they stuck us in and once again Nick Winter showed why he has taken so many wickets.

"He swung the ball late which is the hardest thing to face. If it swings early you can pick it up easier, but because he swings it so late it makes it difficult. He bowled brilliantly, but I think had we got another 50 runs we could have won because it was closer than the scorecard looks."

Gordon's men bounced back at home to Paragon the next day in the Bertie Joel Trophy as records tumbled at Harrow Lodge Park.

Next up for Hornchurch will be Saturday's league encounter at Belhus, who have coped well in the top flight since promotion.

"We managed to bounce back on Sunday and we have to carry on and get another winning run going," Gordon added.

"We have already beat Belhus once this season, in the (ECB National Club Championship) cup, so hopefully we can do the same again on Saturday."