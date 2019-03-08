Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Captain tells Hornchurch to put pressure on the leaders

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 June 2019

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Last season's champions are down in fifth, but won't give up on retaining their title any time soon

Billy Gordon in front of the scoreboard after scoring 212 for Hornchurch against Paragon to register the highest ever score for the clubBilly Gordon in front of the scoreboard after scoring 212 for Hornchurch against Paragon to register the highest ever score for the club

Hornchurch are already 49 points off Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division pace-setters Brentwood and captain Billy Gordon has urged his squad to close the gap.

The defending champions suffered a five-wicket loss at home to their local rivals and the current leaders on Saturday to drop down to fifth in the table.

It was a painful defeat to take, after they were dismissed for 59, but the skipper will not give up on retaining the title any time soon, although he knows Nick Winter's current form for Brentwood makes it tough.

Gordon admitted: "The geezer is taking seven or eight wickets every game and I don't think there has ever been a player who has done that before. If he stays the whole season, I expect they probably will win the league.

"But we will not give up obviously and I am sure the other teams will feel the same.

"Hopefully we can win as many matches as we can and put the pressure on them, but where they have someone like him, it is difficult. I'm not sure if he is staying the whole season, but we just need to fight until the end."

You may also want to watch:

Australian Winter proved the key man again on Saturday with 7-33 off 9.2 overs.

Hornchurch's innings lasted only 18.2 overs with 14 by Jas Bassan their top score, but they fared better in the field.

Mehad Khan (3-24) and Gordon (2-11) claimed early wickets to reduce Brentwood to 34-5, but Jack Hebron hit 39 not out to get the visitors over the line.

Gordon added: "We lost the toss, they stuck us in and once again Nick Winter showed why he has taken so many wickets.

"He swung the ball late which is the hardest thing to face. If it swings early you can pick it up easier, but because he swings it so late it makes it difficult. He bowled brilliantly, but I think had we got another 50 runs we could have won because it was closer than the scorecard looks."

Gordon's men bounced back at home to Paragon the next day in the Bertie Joel Trophy as records tumbled at Harrow Lodge Park.

Next up for Hornchurch will be Saturday's league encounter at Belhus, who have coped well in the top flight since promotion.

"We managed to bounce back on Sunday and we have to carry on and get another winning run going," Gordon added.

"We have already beat Belhus once this season, in the (ECB National Club Championship) cup, so hopefully we can do the same again on Saturday."

Related articles

Most Read

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Gallows Corner crash: Woman airlifted to hospital after she is hit by car

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Captain tells Hornchurch to put pressure on the leaders

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Wright keen to push on after joining Daggers permanently following his loan from U’s

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peck hopeful Upminster can build on first league victory against Hutton

Harry Jenkins hits out for Upminster against Harold Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers sign midfielder Dobson from Sutton United

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brentwood captain is eager to stamp mark on title race

N Winter of Brentwood during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists