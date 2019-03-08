Gordon warns Hornchurch to expect some tough tests

The Harrow Lodge Park club will attempt to remain on course for another treble by the time the Bank Holiday weekend is over

Hornchurch host Chelmsford on Saturday in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division and captain Billy Gordon is hopeful it will be the start of an exciting weekend for the club.

After attempting to make it two wins from three in the top flight, the Harrow Lodge Park club will then head to Brentwood on Monday.

The two local clubs will take part in the Essex T20 Cup and the winner will face Chelmsford or Buckhurst Hill later that day to decide who makes finals day.

First of all, Hornchurch have to concentrate on backing up the comprehensive victory achieved at Buckhurst Hill on Saturday.

"Chelmsford have some really good players this year. They have (Aaron) 'Beardy' and they also have Matt Dixon," Gordon said.

"I know he didn't play last week, but I have heard Dixon is there and Oliver Wagstaff came over from Southend-on-Sea, so I think they will be right up there and it will be a real tough test."

Hornchurch go into the home clash following a strong display at Roding Lane, where they won by seven wickets.

The home side batted first, but were dismissed for 149 with Jas Bassan claiming 3-25 and Merv Westfield picking up 2-33.

Gordon added: "We were back to being our old self and playing how we know we can. We lost the toss and I was going to bat first if I won it.

"They wanted to bat, but we bowled nice and tight early on because the wicket was really flat. We kept it tight and then the spinners came on and bowled superbly and Merv did too, so it was a good day all-round."

The champions had no trouble with their chase either as Jamie Sorrell scored 46 at the top and after his dismissal, Gordon hit 37 not out and Westfield finished with an unbeaten 50 off 47 balls.

"Jamie batted well at the start alongside Ronnie (Saunders), so they got us off to a strong start and I came in and just wanted to make sure we got over the line," said the Hornchurch captain.

"Merv joined me and did what he does best and that's hit the ball out of the park so it makes my life easier at the other end!"

The confidence gained from the aforementioned win will give Hornchurch a boost before they face Brentwood (1pm) on Monday at the Old County Ground.

Gordon added: "Anything can happen in 20 overs. It only takes one batsman to have a good innings or a bowler to have a good spell. We will be confident, we are the defending champions so we will get it our best shot."