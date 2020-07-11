Cricket returns: Hornchurch beat Shenfield in 2nd XI clash

The first ball of the day is bowled during Hornchurch CC 2nd XI vs Shenfield CC 2nd XI, Friendly Match Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 11th July 2020. Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Hornchurch got the better of Shenfield in a 2nd XI fixture at Harrow Lodge Park as the 2020 recreational cricket season got underway on Saturday.

Having season the campaign delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, clubs across the borough and county took the opportunity to dust off the cobwebs, while maintaining social distancing, ahead of a nine-week Shepherd Neame Essex League season starting on July 18.

Lee Bones (22) and captain Mark James put on 45 for the first wicket, before Ollie Castell made the breakthrough for the visitors.

And James added another 71 for the second wicket with Gary Barnacle, hitting seven fours before retiring out on 50.

Barnacle was run out six short of his own half-century, but P. Forde struck three sixes in a cameo 35 as Hornchurch closed their 30 overs on 191-6.

Castell fell to Farooq in reply, but Hickey (37) put on 62 for the second Shenfield wicket with opener Massey before he was bowled by Roberts.

Forde and Connor Hartwell got in on the act to leave Shenfield 110-4 but they reduced their target to 37 off the last three overs, before Bones struck twice in quick succession to end Massey’s innings on 83.

George Green also grabbed a wicket for Hornchurch as the visitors closed on 164-7.

