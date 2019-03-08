Cricket: Hornchurch Athletic hold nerve for win

Hornchurch Athletic claim the seventh Rettendon wicket during Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Hylands Park on 4th May 2019

Hornchurch Athletic held their nerve to earn a two-wicket win at Little Waltham in Mid-Essex League Division One.

The home side batted first in a rain-affected game but Athletic skipper Tom Heneghan (4-34) shone with the ball as they were dismissed for 142.

Sam Klein nabbed a late brace, but batting was not easy and Athletic needed stalwarts Sam Samarasekera (36) and Ross Raftery (22) to keep them on track.

Once they fell the game was back in the balance, but the lower order had enough in the tank to complete a successful run chase ahead of a home meeting with Great Waltham at Hylands Park on Saturday.

The seconds fell to a 27-run home against Tillingham, who showed caution at the crease to post 162-3.

Athletic lost both openers before they had reached double figures, but Lak Gill (39) and Ajit Kumar (38) got them into the game.

They lacked support, though, and the hosts were dismissed for 135.

Andy Beasley (3-21) was the pick of the third tesam bowling attack as Eastwood thirds were held to 144-7, before Keith Turner (38) and Steve Cheeseman (27) led with the bat in a four-wicket win.

And the fourths made it back-to-back wins after Paul Duncan (4-14) helped skittle a youthful Rainham fourths for just 58, paving the way for an eight-wicket triumph.