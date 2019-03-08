Hornchurch Athletic's six-game unbeaten run comes to an end

Joe Turner celebrating a wicket for Hornchurch Athletic.

A six-game unbeaten run for Hornchurch Athletic came to an end with a defeat to Springfield seconds.

Despite the loss, bowler Joe Turner managed to take six wickets for just 29 runs, his best ever figures for the club.

Springfield finished on a total of 173, while Hornchurch were dismissed for 127.

Athletic were forced to put out a depleted batting line-up for the fixture and the defeat means they have now fallen to fourth in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Division One.

Hornchurch will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they take on league leaders Tillingham at Hylands.

The game also coincides with their former players day, with all ex-Athletic players welcome to attend.

Athletic's seconds had a comfortable victory over Ongar, finishing on 258-4.

Nathan Batsin hit 73, while Chris Humphries (101) also played an important part in his team's victory by achieving his fifth century for the club.

Ongar could only make 130 from their 45 overs and Hornchurch seconds sit fourth in Division Five.

There was also success for Athletic's thirds, who beat Billericay St Johns.

The thirds finished on 186-5, with Steve Cheeseman (52) and Sanjeev Mishra (46) helping their team to victory.

It was also a good day for bowler Andy Beasley who took four wickets, meaning they stay top of Division Nine.

Athletic's fourths fell to defeat against Great Waltham thirds and sit fourth in Division 10.