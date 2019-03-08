Search

Hornchurch Athletic's six-game unbeaten run comes to an end

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 17 June 2019

Joe Turner celebrating a wicket for Hornchurch Athletic.Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Joe Turner celebrating a wicket for Hornchurch Athletic.Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A six-game unbeaten run for Hornchurch Athletic came to an end with a defeat to Springfield seconds.

Despite the loss, bowler Joe Turner managed to take six wickets for just 29 runs, his best ever figures for the club.

Springfield finished on a total of 173, while Hornchurch were dismissed for 127.

Athletic were forced to put out a depleted batting line-up for the fixture and the defeat means they have now fallen to fourth in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League Division One.

Hornchurch will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they take on league leaders Tillingham at Hylands.

The game also coincides with their former players day, with all ex-Athletic players welcome to attend.

Athletic's seconds had a comfortable victory over Ongar, finishing on 258-4.

Nathan Batsin hit 73, while Chris Humphries (101) also played an important part in his team's victory by achieving his fifth century for the club.

Ongar could only make 130 from their 45 overs and Hornchurch seconds sit fourth in Division Five.

There was also success for Athletic's thirds, who beat Billericay St Johns.

The thirds finished on 186-5, with Steve Cheeseman (52) and Sanjeev Mishra (46) helping their team to victory.

It was also a good day for bowler Andy Beasley who took four wickets, meaning they stay top of Division Nine.

Athletic's fourths fell to defeat against Great Waltham thirds and sit fourth in Division 10.

Most Read

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity

Two men from Hornchurch and Rayleigh have been charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell. Photo: Met police

Heritage: The romantic history of Langtons register office

Thomas Latham owned Langtons in Hornchurch. It is now a register office. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pays tribute to ‘selfless’ Hornchurch woman who died while training for charity bike ride

Jay Stone, 29, from Hornchurch, died after she was training for a charity bike ride. Picture: Met Police

