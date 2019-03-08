Search

Captain Gordon eyes league and cup success

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 July 2019

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Harrow Lodge Park club have two more important matches coming up

Hornchurch know two wins at the weekend will keep them on course for a successful finish to the season, says Billy Gordon.

The captain watched his team get back on track on Saturday with a 70-run victory away to Hadleigh & Thundersley in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

Next up for the treble-winners is a home clash with Buckhurst Hill tomorrow (Saturday) before they visit Billericay on Sunday in the League Cup last eight.

"If we can get a few wins on the bounce the confidence of the team will increase and we can take that into an important part of the season," Gordon said.

"We have a strong side for Sunday, so hopefully we can get through to another semi-final and still be on course for more cup success."

Before Hornchurch can focus on Billericay, they have to keep pace with local rivals and title foes Brentwood and Wanstead, who are first and second.

Gordon's men are 37 points off the leaders and know they can't slip up on Saturday at home to ninth-placed Buckhurst Hill.

He added: "We just need to keep winning and see where it takes us. There is still a long way to go.

"If we keep getting our results, who knows what can happen and we don't need to worry about what the rest are doing. We just need to focus on ourselves.

"We should be able to get another win on Saturday, but we obviously have to make sure we don't take them lightly. We just need to perform to our best."

A solid batting display helped Hornchurch win on Saturday on a difficult wicket to score runs on at John Burrows Park.

Ronnie Saunders hit 58 at the top of the order and Gordon (31), Kieran Scarlioli (46) and Merv Westfield (40) made key scores while Jas Bassan finished 27 not out to set 258 for victory.

Hadleigh fell short, dismissed for 187 in the 42nd over, with Marc Whitlock claiming 3-42 off 10 overs and Gayan Sirisoma also picking up 2-42.

The likes of Gordon (1-34), Westfield (1-17), Mehad Khan (1-6), Bassan (1-28) and Saunders (1-8) nabbed scalps each as well.

"It wasn't a great wicket over there, so the batsmen actually dug in well," Gordon insisted.

"Although it looks like we got starts and no one kicked on, it was hard to bat on that surface.

"I was really happy with the total at the end of the 50 overs, so I thought it would be enough and we bowled well too."

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with 'heart of gold'

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from 'incredible run' at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

