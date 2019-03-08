Captain Gordon eyes league and cup success

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch at Valentines Park (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Harrow Lodge Park club have two more important matches coming up

Hornchurch know two wins at the weekend will keep them on course for a successful finish to the season, says Billy Gordon.

The captain watched his team get back on track on Saturday with a 70-run victory away to Hadleigh & Thundersley in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

Next up for the treble-winners is a home clash with Buckhurst Hill tomorrow (Saturday) before they visit Billericay on Sunday in the League Cup last eight.

"If we can get a few wins on the bounce the confidence of the team will increase and we can take that into an important part of the season," Gordon said.

"We have a strong side for Sunday, so hopefully we can get through to another semi-final and still be on course for more cup success."

Before Hornchurch can focus on Billericay, they have to keep pace with local rivals and title foes Brentwood and Wanstead, who are first and second.

Gordon's men are 37 points off the leaders and know they can't slip up on Saturday at home to ninth-placed Buckhurst Hill.

He added: "We just need to keep winning and see where it takes us. There is still a long way to go.

"If we keep getting our results, who knows what can happen and we don't need to worry about what the rest are doing. We just need to focus on ourselves.

"We should be able to get another win on Saturday, but we obviously have to make sure we don't take them lightly. We just need to perform to our best."

A solid batting display helped Hornchurch win on Saturday on a difficult wicket to score runs on at John Burrows Park.

Ronnie Saunders hit 58 at the top of the order and Gordon (31), Kieran Scarlioli (46) and Merv Westfield (40) made key scores while Jas Bassan finished 27 not out to set 258 for victory.

Hadleigh fell short, dismissed for 187 in the 42nd over, with Marc Whitlock claiming 3-42 off 10 overs and Gayan Sirisoma also picking up 2-42.

The likes of Gordon (1-34), Westfield (1-17), Mehad Khan (1-6), Bassan (1-28) and Saunders (1-8) nabbed scalps each as well.

"It wasn't a great wicket over there, so the batsmen actually dug in well," Gordon insisted.

"Although it looks like we got starts and no one kicked on, it was hard to bat on that surface.

"I was really happy with the total at the end of the 50 overs, so I thought it would be enough and we bowled well too."