Essex League Cup: Holders Hornchurch see off Ilford

PUBLISHED: 19:49 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:49 27 April 2019

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Essex League Cup holders Hornchurch earned a five-wicket win at Premier Division rivals Ilford thanks to a century from captain Billy Gordon at Valentines Park.

Hornchurch players celebrate the wicket of Akash Raji during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019Hornchurch players celebrate the wicket of Akash Raji during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Gordon put the home side into bat after winning the toss and saw Mehad Khan remove Akash Raji (21) with the score on 25, then run out Harsh Kumar to make it 49-2.

But Ilford opener Nigel Jaccbs had support from Mohammad Ahktar, who hit a six and five fours in his 45 during a 92-run stand before being trapped lbw by Gayan Sirisoma.

Talha Mumtaz hit a six and nine fours on his way to a whirlwind 66 off just 46 balls, sharing 120 for the fourth wicket with Jacobs before also falling to Khan (2-58).

And Jacobs finished unbeaten on 106 from 143 deliveries, after hitting a six and eight fours, as Ilford closed on 265-4.

Hornchurch players celebrate the run out of Harsh Kumar during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019Hornchurch players celebrate the run out of Harsh Kumar during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

You may also want to watch:

Hornchurch were in early trouble in reply as Jamie Sorrell and Ronnie Saunders fell to Theeban Tavarasa and Bibin Chacko respectively to leave them 4-2.

But Gordon joined experienced left-hander Paul Murray in the middle and the duo set about rebuilding the innings with a 119-run partnership.

Murray hit two sixes and five fours to reach 54 off 70 balls, before he was run out by Jacobs.

Nigel Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019Nigel Jacobs in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

And former Essex all-rounder Mervyn Westfield scored a quick 27 off 22 balls in a 63-run stand with Gordon, before being stumped by Robin Bansal off the bowling of Tavarasa (2-35).

That left the visitors on 186-4 and Gordon had further support from Jas Bassan, putting on 54 until the skipper was finally trapped lbw by Mehtab Malik for 116 from 115 balls, after hitting three sixes and 13 fours.

Bassan (23 not out) and Kieran Scarlioli (21 not out) saw Hornchurch across the line with seven overs to spare and they will make the short trip to Dagenham to take on league new boys Goresbrook in the second round next Saturday (May 4).

