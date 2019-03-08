SNEL Cup: Holders Hornchurch secure final date with Brentwood

Hornchurch booked a place in the final of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup with a comfortable win over Colchester at Harrow Lodge Park on Sunday.

And they will meet local rivals Brentwood in the showdown, following their emphatic victory over Hadleigh at the Old County Ground.

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon chose to bat first after winning the toss but the holders lost Ronnie Saunders and Mark James cheaply.

Gordon (24) was run out to leave the hosts 99-3, with Paul Murray following soon after having hit a six and 11 fours in his 73.

Michael Bones added a six and four fours in a quickfire 32 off 23 balls, in a 51-run stand with Merv Westfield, who went on to score 101 from just 80 deliveries, hitting four sixes and eight fours.

Zeeshan Khan (25 not out) helped lift the total to a challenging 289-7 before Colchester openers Joe MacGregor (27) and Feroze Ahmed (35) put on 65 in reply.

Jas Bassan made the breakthrough, dismissing both in quick successionn and also accounting for Ben Robinson for a duck.

And Gayan Sirisoma (3-30) got in on the act, with Bones (2-46) also having success.

Bassan completed a 5-33 haul when wrapping up the innings on 187 in the 41st over to give Hornchurch's 2018 treble winners hope of retaining one of their titles this year.

Brentwood were sent into the field after Hadleigh won the toss in their semi-final tie and Jack Hebron (2-19) removed both openers with the new ball to leave the visitors 15-2.

Charlie Griffiths (2-28) was next to strike and then took two catches off the bowling of Ian Belchamber to leave Hadleigh 88-5.

Antonio Greenidge was run out one of a half-century with the total on 99 and Hadleigh collapsed to 109 all out as Griffiths and Belchamber (5-18) turned the screw.

Guy Balmford (30) hit a six and four fours in reply and put on 98 for the first wicket with Essex youngster Will Buttleman, who finished unbeaten on 73 from just 45 deliveries after hitting three sixes and 11 fours as Brentwood secured a nine-wicket win inside 15 overs.