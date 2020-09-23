Harold Wood under-11s crowned Central District Cup champions

Harold Wood under-11s were crowned Central District Cup champions (Pic: Harold Wood CC) Archant

Harold Wood under-11s were crowned champions of the Central District Cup with a victory over Springfield in the final.

The Wood got off to a great start scoring 165 for 2 from their 20 overs - Azlan Kumar, Aayush Baluja and Aarnav Lanka all retiring for 30. While Abinhav Murugesh finished off the innings in superb fashion with 22 off 13 balls. In reply Springfield were never really in the hunt Zareb Rizvi (2-6), Hrithik Gosain (3-5) and Azlan Kumar (2-18) all having success while Christian Edinburgh (3-1-2-1) exemplified the excellent accurate bowling. Springfield were eventually all out for 79.

The under-11s have had fantastic success this year winning the Central Essex U11s Cup, Central Essex U11s Div 1 League, Central Essex U13s Div 2 League and were semi finalists of the Essex U12s Brian Taylor Cup.

The club would like to particularly thank Ashish Baluja for his incredible hard work during these most tricky of times.