Captain Perrin backing Harold Wood to perform in new format

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 June 2019

Craig Perrin of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is backing his squad to be strong in the 50 overs format starting this weekend.

Wood will play host to local rivals Upminster at Harold Wood Park on Saturday as they look to make it three consecutive wins in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

And skipper is also keen to use the new format to chase down front-runners Shenfield and Colchester who currently sit above them in the league table.

"It's nice to have a couple of back-to-back victories together, we're starting to get a bit of consistency in our performances, and we're heading into the 50 over matches full of confidence.

"The new format should suit our team very well and I would like to think we'll be one of the stronger side's in this format in particular.

"We're very positive about what we're doing as a team and what we need to do to keep improving.

"We've got a good run of games over next three or four weeks that we need to try string a few wins together to keep the pressure on the top two.

"They're both good sides but we beat Colchester the week before and hopefully come the end of the 50 over games we'll be in a stronger position."

The batsman says his side will know exactly what to expect from Upminster but is sure their rivals will feel the same about them.

"We've played them a few times before and we've also played them in the cup earlier in the season.

"I think we know what to expect, likewise they know what to expect of us, and hopefully it will be a good game of cricket."

Harold Wood will head into the fixture on the back of an 86-run victory over Woodford Wells after a century from captain Perrin and all-round heroics from Sadair Mehdi to move up to third in the league table.

"It was a really important win, a bit last gasp with a wicket on the second last ball of the match, but it is certainly a match we dominated and thoroughly deserved to win."

