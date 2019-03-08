Harold Wood captain Perrin praises 'polished' bowling performance

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin praises bowling performance as they move into the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One promotion places.

Wood made it back-to-back wins as they moved up to second in the table with a five wicket victory over Southend-on-Sea while Shenfield slipped up against Gidea Park & Romford to drop to third.

Southend batted first but could never get going, with Sadaif Mehdi picking up six wickets as they were bowled all out for 90.

Harold Wood only needed a low score and got there after 19.1 overs, with Maruf Chowdhury, Hamzah Ikram and Juwel Roy all hitting 15 on the way to victory.

"It was a very result, it was a very polished performance with the ball and in the field," Perrin said.

"Then we knocked it off fairly comfortable with the bat, probably lost a few too many wickets than what we would have liked, but its 20 points at the end of the day."

The skipper was full of praise for bowlers Mehdi and Shahbaz Khan who made it an easy target for his side to chase down.

"Sadaif bowled absolutely brilliant, picked up three or four early wickets and really put us on the front foot.

"Along with Shahbaz Khan, who bowled a very tidy opening spell alongside him to create lots of pressure, and they were backed up by the guys throughout the middle.

"It was a really strong bowling performance."

The batsman admitted they were always confident of picking up a win although he did reveal it wasn't as comfortable as they would have liked.

"You'd like to think you can chase 90 pretty comfortably majority of the time, so we were always pretty confident that we would knock it off.

"We were keen to be a little bit more ruthless and knock if off one wicket maximum, but we lost a few more than that, but hopefully the batsman are saving the runs for when we need them."