Harold Wood captain Perrin looking for more consistency as they chase front-runners

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin urging for more consistency as his side try chase down front-runners Shenfield and Colchester in the title race.

Wood will welcome Southend-on-Sea to Harold Wood Park on Saturday as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

But the skipper knows they must start performing every week to remain right in the hunt alongside the two newly-relegated sides.

"It's about getting that little bit of consistency into our performances and stringing sequences of victories together rather than winning one then losing one.

"It would be nice to get another victory under our belts and see where we go from there. We certainly want to keep tabs on the two teams ahead of us; all we can keep doing is winning our own games.

"It's very open at the top but we'll have to see where we are at the end of the season."

The batsman feels his side can take full of advantage of the 50 overs format to make up ground as they currently sit 13 points behind Shenfield and four behind Colchester in the league table.

"We're nearly at the halfway point, we want to be within touching distance of the top two at that stage like we are currently.

"It's about consistency and stringing victories together, and we feel we're strong in the 50/50 compared to others and we've got a great opportunity to show it."

Perrin knows if his side performance this weekend then they can pick up another win against Southend and is confident they will give their opponents plenty to worry about.

"The key thing is making sure our performance is there, we know if we perform to the best of our abilities then we're going to win a lot of games of cricket.

"We don't tend to worry about the opposition, who they've got and what they can do, but we know Southend have a couple of danger players in their team and it's up to us to make sure we limit the damage they can do.

"We want them worrying more about what we can do to them than what they can do to us."

Harold Wood sealed a four wicket victory over Loughton to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to local rivals Upminster the week before.