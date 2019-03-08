Shenfield captain Smith remains confident ahead of Harold Wood clash

Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Shenfield captain Roy Smith says they will remain confident heading into their top of the table against Harold Wood despite suffering three consecutive defeats.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Smith and his side will make the trip to Harold Wood Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways after slipping down to fourth in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

And skipper Smith wants his side to get back to do the basics right in order to re-kindle their early season form.

"We're only one win away from being back in the top area of the table, there is still a long way to go as we're only at the halfway stage, you tend to find sides have good runs and bad runs.

"We had a brilliant run and now we've had a bit of a poor one so hopefully we can have another good one.

"The guys are in decent nick, but we seem to be just getting ourselves out by getting caught, and it's something we need to change.

"We need to try going back to playing proper cricket and pretend the balls red then it will come natural."

You may also want to watch:

The former Hornchurch batsman says the league is proving to be very open as most side's have dropped points to different teams throughout the league.

"It's one of those leagues where a lot of teams beat each other, a lot of the sides have good players, but we need to get back to winning ways.

"We got off to a brilliant start with six wins on the trot and the past few weeks have gone now so hopefully we can get another run together."

He did however praise Craig Perrin's side for earning their place at the top of the league table thanks to their rich vein of form.

"They're top of the league for a reason; they've had a few decent results, so we're going to have to pull out our best cricket if we want to win."

Shenfield head into this encounter on the back of a heavy seven wicket defeat to Woodford Wells on the weekend and Smith says they're over thinking the 50 over format.

"We won the toss, batted first on a decent wicket, but I think we're just getting wrapped up in this 50/50 coloured kit type of format where you feel like you've got to hit the ball all the time.

"We're not giving the bowlers much of a chance to be fair, especially this week with the low score, you would have been expecting miracles."