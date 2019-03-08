Harold Wood skipper Perrin hoping for better weather as they prepare to host Hutton

F Jacobs of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is hoping for better weather conditions as his side look to bounce back from a season opening defeat.

Perrin's men welcome Hutton to Harold Wood Park on Saturday for their first home fixture of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One campaign.

And the skipper is looking forward to the clash and putting their seven-wicket defeat to Shenfield behind them as the earliest point possible.

"We're looking forward to it, I've heard the weather forecast doesn't look very good again, so it's looking in the hands of the Gods," Perrin said.

"Hutton are going to be relatively strong again like last season, so it's not going to be an easy game, but if we play well then I'm sure it will be competitive and hopefully we can come away with a victory."

After losing to potential title rivals Shenfield, they now face another side expecting to be pushing for honours, after just missing out on promotion to the Premier Division last term.

Batsman Perrin insists these are the sort of games they want to be winning so they can be battling at the top end of the league table come the end of the season.

"We need to be trying to win these games. Close defeats or gaining bonus points is not really what we're looking to achieve," he added.

"These are the teams we want to be beating and hopefully on Saturday we get the opportunity to do so. We just hope for a fair crack at the whip with a full game without weather interrupting."

Long-serving Perrin says his side remain confident and have taken plenty of positives from their defeat to Roy Smith's Shenfield.

"We didn't come away completely negative, we picked up a fair few bonus points, which will come in handy I'm sure," he said.

"We're relatively pleased with what we've done. We lost a few early wickets, and then the game was shortened after that.

"We recovered to get close to a semi-reasonable score. It was always going to be tough for it to be enough, but we picked up early wickets and threatened to get involved.

"They batted well and saw the game out with a couple overs to spare. There were positives to take."