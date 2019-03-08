Search

Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased with gritty Hutton win

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 May 2019

C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin was pleased with the grit shown in 57 run victory over Hutton in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One last weekend.

H Afzal of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019H Afzal of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

Wood were put into bat by Hutton and lost Frankie Jacobs without scoring, trapped lbw by Tom Patterson.

But captain Craig Perrin put on a dogged 48-run stand with Hafiz Yawar Afzal, before also being trapped lbw by Vivian Paver.

Afzal fell to Mitchell Fenn, having scored 34 off 110 balls, but Hamzah Ikram (21), Shahbaz Khan (25) and Maruf Chowdhury (32) made contributions in the middle order to help lift the total to 150-7.

"It was good to bounce back, it was a hard fought game on a tricky wicket, with conditions that suited the bowlers," Perrin said.

"It was a real tough game and we came out on top, so I was really pleased.

"The best thing was the grit and determination shown to tough It out and get the ugly runs.

"It's all very well when you batting on a flat, easy wicket, but making runs in tricky conditions was good to see.

"Good to see the batsmen show a bit of application and get us to a decent score of 150."

Patterson (2-32), Joseph Parry (2-33) and Paver (2-39) all nabbed braces for Hutton, who lost Cameron Tredgett cheaply to Khan in reply.

Ikram (2-38) removed captain Julian Whetstone and Australian all-rounder Paver in quick succession to leave Hutton 69-3, before Chowdhury claimed the next two wickets to fall.

Young opener Parry fell five runs short of a half-century to Taqi Abbas (2-3), having hit a six and four fours, and Wood sealed a 57-run win as Edward Smith (2-5) and Chowdhury (3-20) mopped up the tail.

"It's always hard to be confident with 150 on the board, but we felt we had a decent score, and our bowlers backed it up.

"We were actually quite comfortable in the end."

Skipper Perrin now feels his side can build on that performance.

"We had a tough start against Shenfield so we were very keen to bounce back and beating one of your potentially rivals at this stage of the season is always a big boost.

"It gives us a bit of momentum; it was always going to be difficult if we had back-to-back losses at the start of the season.

"It was an important win for us."

