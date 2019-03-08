Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Wood vice-captain Ikram delighted to be sitting top

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 July 2019

H Afzal and H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

H Afzal and H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood vice-captain Hamzah Ikram says they're delighted to be sitting top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One at the mid-way point.

H Afzal hits 4 runs for Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019H Afzal hits 4 runs for Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

A century from Hafiz Yawar Afzal helped Harold Wood get past Gidea Park & Romford and move them 12 points clear of second place Colchester & East Essex.

And the stand-in skipper was quick praise recent rich vein of form as they won three consecutive league fixtures.

"We're absolutely delighted; it was a fantastic week for us in terms of us putting in a good performance and other teams slipping up as well," Ikram said.

"We're happy to be at the top half way through and a few wins in a row has improved our consistency, and we need to continue that."

You may also want to watch:

The number two batsman hit 104 not out off 154 balls before captain Hamzah Ikram later added another 40.

Sadiqullah Kamal took three wickets for just 36 runs for Gidea Park but their opponents managed to reach 218-7.

Gidea Park & Romford's batsmen failed to post big enough scores to get near the total, with George Rogers and captain Jamal Francis high scoring for the side with 22 runs each.

Taqi Abbas took the final two wickets as Gidea Park could only reach 138 all out before they had made it 40 overs.

Ikram was full of praise for batsman Afzal after turning his form around in recent week to play a part in their good run of form.

"At the beginning of the season it wasn't quite clicking for him but in the past three or four games he's really knuckled down and I think his inning was without a doubt the difference between the teams."

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood vice-captain Ikram delighted to be sitting top

H Afzal and H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

Bentley break highest run total as they seal victory over Great Baddow

Bentley CC (batting) vs Springfield CC, T Rippon Mid Essex Cricket League Cricket at Coxtie Green Road on 22nd June 2019

Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering’s Extinction Rebellion group calls for council to declare a climate emergency

Noleen O'Leary set up Havering's Extinction Rebellion group. Her sons Arthur Castel-O'Leary, 5, and Alfie Castel-O'Leary are also keen campaigners with Noleen's nephew. Picture: Noleen O'Leary

Rainham fire: MP Jon Cruddas praises firefighters as underground blaze burns on into sixth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists