Harold Wood vice-captain Ikram delighted to be sitting top

H Afzal and H Ikram of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood vice-captain Hamzah Ikram says they're delighted to be sitting top of the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One at the mid-way point.

H Afzal hits 4 runs for Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019 H Afzal hits 4 runs for Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

A century from Hafiz Yawar Afzal helped Harold Wood get past Gidea Park & Romford and move them 12 points clear of second place Colchester & East Essex.

And the stand-in skipper was quick praise recent rich vein of form as they won three consecutive league fixtures.

"We're absolutely delighted; it was a fantastic week for us in terms of us putting in a good performance and other teams slipping up as well," Ikram said.

"We're happy to be at the top half way through and a few wins in a row has improved our consistency, and we need to continue that."

The number two batsman hit 104 not out off 154 balls before captain Hamzah Ikram later added another 40.

Sadiqullah Kamal took three wickets for just 36 runs for Gidea Park but their opponents managed to reach 218-7.

Gidea Park & Romford's batsmen failed to post big enough scores to get near the total, with George Rogers and captain Jamal Francis high scoring for the side with 22 runs each.

Taqi Abbas took the final two wickets as Gidea Park could only reach 138 all out before they had made it 40 overs.

Ikram was full of praise for batsman Afzal after turning his form around in recent week to play a part in their good run of form.

"At the beginning of the season it wasn't quite clicking for him but in the past three or four games he's really knuckled down and I think his inning was without a doubt the difference between the teams."