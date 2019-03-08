Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Wood must respect Fives says captain Perrin

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 May 2019

H Afzal of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

H Afzal of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin says his side must respect newly-promoted Fives & Heronians after their terrific start to life in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One, writes Jacob Ranson.

Perrin and his side will travel to The Paddock on Saturday to face the unbeaten side as they look to build on their derby win over Hutton last weekend.

But the skipper knows they must be on top of their game to end Fives' winning run.

"They've had two wins on the trot, they just beat Gidea Park & Romford at the weekend, so we've got to give them the same amount of respect that we gave Hutton and Shenfield," Perrin said.

"We know we've got to be on top of our game to win."

The experienced batsman is hoping Wood will be boosted by the arrival of an overseas player this weekend who has experience of playing at this level before.

You may also want to watch:

"We should be stronger with our overseas potentially arriving this weekend, hopefully we'll be even stronger, and be a match for anyone," he added.

The skipper also revealed his side will not worry about their opponents at all this campaign and just focus on their own performances.

"Like anybody, we're not overly worried about who they've got or who plays for them, we'll play the 11 that turn up on the day and see what happens.

"We're fairly confident that when we're at full strength and we play to our potential then we have a good opportunity to win a lot of games of cricket or certainly be competitive."

After a 57-run win over Hutton last weekend, captain Perrin says they can use that momentum going forward.

"We had a tough start against Shenfield so we were very keen to bounce back and beating one of your potential rivals at this stage of the season is always a big boost," he added.

"It gives us a bit of momentum. It was always going to be difficult if we had back-to-back losses at the start of the season. It was an important win for us and should give us confidence."

After being held to 150-7 by Hutton, Wood dismissed their rivals for just 93, with Maruf Chowdhury (3-20) the pick of the bowling in a fine team performance.

Most Read

Police helicopter called to Hornchurch overnight after injured man spotted on roof evades officers

Police helicopter (Pic credit: @NPASLONDON)

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Man taken to hospital after assault in Hornchurch

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police helicopter called to Hornchurch overnight after injured man spotted on roof evades officers

Police helicopter (Pic credit: @NPASLONDON)

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Man taken to hospital after assault in Hornchurch

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood must respect Fives says captain Perrin

H Afzal of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

Shenfield eager to earn the bragging rights over rivals

Roy Smith (L) of Shenfield congratulates Jack Kliber as his team clinch victory at Upminster CC (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Luque reveals Daggers offer was what he had been waiting for

Joan Luque has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a one-year deal (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Green skipper Edwards expects tough test at Leigh

Lloyd Edwards of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders return for forwards Sylvester and Baldock ahead of new National League test

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester in action against Bracknell Bees (Pic: Kev Lamb)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists