Harold Wood must respect Fives says captain Perrin

H Afzal of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin says his side must respect newly-promoted Fives & Heronians after their terrific start to life in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Perrin and his side will travel to The Paddock on Saturday to face the unbeaten side as they look to build on their derby win over Hutton last weekend.

But the skipper knows they must be on top of their game to end Fives' winning run.

"They've had two wins on the trot, they just beat Gidea Park & Romford at the weekend, so we've got to give them the same amount of respect that we gave Hutton and Shenfield," Perrin said.

"We know we've got to be on top of our game to win."

The experienced batsman is hoping Wood will be boosted by the arrival of an overseas player this weekend who has experience of playing at this level before.

You may also want to watch:

"We should be stronger with our overseas potentially arriving this weekend, hopefully we'll be even stronger, and be a match for anyone," he added.

The skipper also revealed his side will not worry about their opponents at all this campaign and just focus on their own performances.

"Like anybody, we're not overly worried about who they've got or who plays for them, we'll play the 11 that turn up on the day and see what happens.

"We're fairly confident that when we're at full strength and we play to our potential then we have a good opportunity to win a lot of games of cricket or certainly be competitive."

After a 57-run win over Hutton last weekend, captain Perrin says they can use that momentum going forward.

"We had a tough start against Shenfield so we were very keen to bounce back and beating one of your potential rivals at this stage of the season is always a big boost," he added.

"It gives us a bit of momentum. It was always going to be difficult if we had back-to-back losses at the start of the season. It was an important win for us and should give us confidence."

After being held to 150-7 by Hutton, Wood dismissed their rivals for just 93, with Maruf Chowdhury (3-20) the pick of the bowling in a fine team performance.