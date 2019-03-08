Search

Harold Wood skipper says Fives result is huge for the title race

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 July 2019

F Jacobs of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

F Jacobs of Harold Wood during Gidea Park and Romford CC vs Harold Wood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 6th July 2019

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin says their top of the table clash with Fives & Heronians will have 'huge implications' in the title race.

Wood slipped from first to third in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One table with a 71-run defeat to Hutton last weekend.

And they will now play host to the second-placed outfit as they look to get back into the promotion places.

"It's a big game, a big opportunity for us to bounce back and get ourselves back into the top two," Perrin said.

"It's nice to be playing somebody who we're in direct competition with and we know the implications of the result are going to be huge for both teams."

Shenfield, Colchester, Hutton and Harold Wood were the teams favoured to be among the top four ahead of the season, but Fives have gone under the radar to sneak into the promotion places.

And the experienced Perrin praised the season they have had so far, but remains confident of a victory.

"They've had a very good season so far, they beat us in a close game over at their place, but as I've said throughout the season we fancy our chances against most teams we come up against," he added.

"This weekend will be no different, although I'm sure Fives will be very confident but likewise we are too and hopefully we'll get back to winning ways."

The wicketkeeper-batsman was disappointed with the performance against Hutton but hopes they can rectify it on Saturday, adding: "It was a disappointing result as we'd hoped to have come away with a victory, but it wasn't to be on the day.

"It was disappointing, but all we can do is bounce back from it this weekend."

However, Perrin did praise his bowlers after they bowled their opponents out for 163, before Wood were dismissed for just 92 in reply.

"The bowlers bowled really well and 163 was a score that we were confident we could chase, but unfortunately it didn't happen for the bastmen on the day," he said.

"We didn't get the rub of the green on a few decisions, but at the end of the day you're going to get decisions go against you over the course of the game and we can't use it as an excuse for not chasing down that score.

"We should have done that regardless."

