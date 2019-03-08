Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased with win over Colchester

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin was really pleased with his side's victory over Colchester and East Essex as he watched from afar in Madrid.

The batsman was absent himself as he made the trip over to Spain to watch Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in the Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Although his Spurs lost 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp's side the skipper was pleased to see his Wood side pick up a win to move them up to fourth in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

"I'm really pleased, I wasn't there, but I was following it online but it seemed like a good performance and a great result."

Harold Wood came out on top in their latest clash with Colchester thanks to a six-wicket haul from Sadair Mehdi.

Wood were put into bat by the visitors and lost openers Hafiz Yawar Afzal and Maruf Chowdhury with the score on 25.

Richard Brabner (23) added 79 for the third wicket with captain Shahbaz Khan, who went on to score 71 with three sixes and seven fours to lead Wood to 154-4.

But the home side fell away after Khan departed, with only Christopher Bennett (27) and Juwel Roy reaching double figures as six wickets fell for 35 runs and they were all out for 189, as Kieran Savill (5-47) finished as the pick of the Colchester bowling.

"It's nice to see Shabz making a very good contribution, especially as he took over as captain on the day as well," Perrin said.

"He took it on board and a played a nice innings to get us up to a very competitive total, so of course pleased with his performance.

Mehdi made an early breakthrough in reply and struck twice more, before Chowdhury got in on the act with a brace to leave the visitors in deep trouble at 34-5.

Mehdi claimed his fourth wicket before any addition to the total, then completed his five-wicket haul with only 48 on the scoreboard.

But Feroze Ahmed hit back for Colchester with a 49-ball 65, before Taqi Abbas ended his resistance and Mehdi (6-37) claimed another scalp.

Chowdhury (3-14) wrapped up a 64-run win by dismissing last man Harry McBrearty in the 34th over.

"It's nice for him (Mehdi) to get a few early wickets under his belt, it's only his second game for us, having arrived the week before.

"He's now fit, firing and ready to go."