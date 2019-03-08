Cricket: Harold Wood join up with CricFitSport group

Harold Wood Cricket Club has teamed up with CricFitSport to boost its offering to young players.

Founded in 2018 by Ashish Baluja and Nupur Jain, CFS was created to provide competitive cricket for their children.

The group is run by volunteers, with Patrons support who are engaged in communit cricket, and coaches have access to the local club to provide aspiring cricketers with training and support needed.

Harold Wood joined up with CFS this year, with players bolstering the club's academy teams in games against touring teams from Singapore United, ICC Academy, Dubi, CCA California and India's Gen-Next Cricket Institute, mentored by Ravichandran Ashwin.

They also played friendliees withh local Essex clubs and have been holding weekly winter training sessions with significant participation and interest, including visits from Deputy Lieutenant Col Markham Bryant.

CFS are playing games under the Harold Wood name in county indoor leagues this winter and having great success and Tom Clarke, Harold Wood chairman, said: "Having CricFitSport join up with the club has been fantastic, not only has it boosted the numbers of our teams and of course the quality, it has been incredible to see the passion of both parents and children from the group.

"The 2020 season should be an exciting season for the club with this group becoming an integral part of the club for now and the future."