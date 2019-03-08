SNEL 1: Harold Wood, Shenfield, Fives & Heronians earn wins

Hafiz Yawar Afzal in action for Harold Wood

Hutton, Upminster, Gidea Park & Romford beaten, as Woodford Wells and Loughton draw rain-hit match

John Curtis of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC

There were derby wins for Harold Wood and Shenfield in Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One, as well success for Fives & Heronians.

But that meant losses for Hutton, Upminster and Gidea Park & Romford, while Woodford Wells and Loughton drew in another derby, which was hit by rain at The Uplands.

Harold Wood were put into bat by Hutton and lost Frankie Jacobs without scoring, trapped lbw by Tom Patterson.

But captain Craig Perrin put on a dogged 48-run stand with Hafiz Yawar Afzal, before also being trapped lbw by Vivian Paver.

Ollie Ekers of Shenfield is bowled out by Louis Pickering during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC

Afzal fell to Mitchell Fenn, having scored 34 off 110 balls, but Hamzah Ikram (21), Shahbaz Khan (25) and Maruf Chowdhury (32) made contributions in the middle order to help lift the total to 150-7.

Patterson (2-32), Joseph Parry (2-33) and Paver (2-39) all nabbed braces for Hutton, who lost Cameron Tredgett cheaply to Khan in reply.

Ikram (2-38) removed captain Julian Whetstone and Australian all-rounder Paver in quick succession to leave Hutton 69-3, before Chowdhury claimed the next two wickets to fall.

Young opener Parry fell five runs short of a half-century to Taqi Abbas (2-3), having hit a six and four fours, and Wood sealed a 57-run win as Edward Smith (2-5) and Chowdhury (3-20) mopped up the tail.

Upminster's James Evans

Shenfield captain Roy Smith put Upminster into bat after winning the toss and saw Charlie Haddon and Jack Plom strike with the new ball to reduce the hosts to 11-2.

James Evans (36) put on 66 with Shahbaz Butt (34), but both fell with the score on 77, to Monty Panesar and Alex Karkoski respectively.

Karkoski (3-30) struck twice more to leave Upminster 92-6, before former England Test spinner Panesar claimed the last four wickets to fall to finish with 5-39.

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC

Louis Pickering (2-29) removed Ollie Ekers and Ryan Plom cheaply in reply, but Jack Kliber (57 not out) and Jack Potticary (54 not out) put on an unbroken 94-run stand to secure an eight-wicket win inside 25 overs.

Fives & Heronians put Gidea Park & Romford into bat at Gallows Corner and dismissed the hosts for just 92 in 36 overs.

Usman Jan (3-6), Jonny Kay (2-13), Greg Summers (2-15), Bradley Copper (2-32) and Abdul Ameer all had success with the ball for the visitors, as Harry Phillips (18) top scored for Park.

But Fives lost wickets at regular intervals in reply as Phillips, Park captain Jamal Francis (3-23) and Sadiqullah Kamal (2-16) fought back with the ball.

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC

Copper held firm at the other end to score 36, before he was run out to leave Fives 85-7 and although Umaad Sultan claimed another wicket, the visitors reached their target in the 28th over.

Wells put Loughton into bat and reduced them to 39-4 before Umar Choudhry (70) and Bilal Butt (65) shared 118 for the fifth wicket.

Rohail Anwar hit a quick 24 not out off 17 balls as the hosts closed on 221-9, with Farzand Shah (3-48) and George Ellis (3-69) shared bowling honours for Wells.

But Wells saw their run chase interrupted by rain, after their top three of Joe Johnson (44), Nabel Shaikh (27) and Mitchell Todd (26) made starts to see them reach 161-7 in 45 overs, and had to settle for just six bonus points as Loughton took 11.