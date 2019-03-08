Harold Wood skipper pleased with batsman's determination in Upminster win

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin pleased with the determination shown by his batsman to pick up a three-wicket victory over Upminster.

The skipper was keen to heap praise on all-rounder Shahbaz Khan who inspired Wood to victory by scoring 71 runs not out and three wickets at Upminster Park.

"We were very pleased, it was a very tight and nervy game that could have gone either way, so it was really good to get over the line as it was much needed," Perrin said.

"It was a good game to be involved in, it's always nice though when you win comfortably as it's a lot less nerve-wracking, but it was nice to see the batsman show a bit of grit and determination on a tricky wicket to get us the victory.

He added: "It was a brilliant all-round performance, we started off with the ball where he started with a very economical spell where he picked up three wickets, and finished it off with 71 not out to see the team home with the bat.

"It was definitely a man of the match performance."

Upminster captain Ollie Peck chose to bat first against Harold Wood, but Nathan Woods fell cheaply to Shahbaz Khan.

Tom Daniels and Shahbaz Butt also fell to Khan (3-37), as James Evans held firm at the other end to reach a half-century.

But Evans (54) was then dismissed by Hamzah Ikram (2-57), who also accounted for Shafiq Rahman.

Louis Pickering hit two sixes and five fours in his 49 off 37 balls, before becoming the first of two victims for Sadaif Mehdi (2-46).

Nick Ison made an unbeaten 28 off just 20 balls as Upminster closed on 186-7 from 45 overs.

Pickering and John Curtis then reducing Wood to 42-3 in reply before Ikram hit five fours in his 21 off just 13 balls as the visitors chased quick runs, before Richard Brabner (21) added 55 with Khan.

Peck ended that stand and, after Maruf Chowdhury was run out, also dismissed Frankie Jacobs to leave Wood 134-6.

But Khan held firm and reduced the target to 22 with support from Juwel Roy, who fell to the returning Pickering (3-54), and was unbeaten on 71 as Wood sealed a three-wicket win in the 40th over.

"A couple times this season our batting has been lacking a bit so it's always nice to see the lads get the job done."