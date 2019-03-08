Search

Harold Wood skipper Perrin insists promotion is still in their hands ahead of run in

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 August 2019

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin still confident promotion is in his side's hands as they head into the final three fixtures of the season.

Wood will welcome Loughton to Harold Wood Park on Saturday as they look to build on last weekend's three-wicket victory over Upminster as they chase down the promotion places in Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

They currently sit fifth in the league table but are level on points with Shenfield in fourth and only two points off second-placed Fives & Heronians.

"It's crazily tight, you wouldn't expect that with three games to go to have second to fifth separated by two points, so it's very much all to play for," Perrin said.

"There are big games coming up this weekend so hopefully we can get a win under our belts and then see how the others get on.

"We're very much in the mix still and I'd very much say it's in our hands to a degree, if we win our last three then we'll be there or thereabouts."

The skipper feels his men have an easier run of fixtures in comparison to Fives, Woodford Wells and Shenfield.

Wood are due to face Loughton, Southend-on-Sea and Gidea Park & Romford in the final weeks of the campaign.

"With no disrespect to the teams we've still got left to play as they've got lots to play for and there are no easy games in this league but looking at the fixtures from face value I'd say we've got the easiest run of games.

"We've still got to go out there and perform though to get 20 or 25 points from each of these games."

Although they can not take any those fixtures lightly including the clash with Loughton coming up insists Perrin.

"We're always confident in what we're able to achieve, we know Loughton still have got some very good players and win any game on their day, so we won't be taking them lightly.

"If we come out all guns blazing I would like to think we will come out on the winning side."

It was hard-fought battle to nab a victory over local rivals Upminster last weekend for Harold Wood.

"We were very pleased, it was a very tight and nervy game that could have gone either way, so it was really good to get over the line as it was much needed."

