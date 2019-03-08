Search

Harold Wood’s King smashes PB at Manchester marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 April 2019

Harold Wood Running Club's Chris King wiped 34 minutes off his previous best at the Manchester marathon (pic: HWRC)

Archant

Athlete wiped 34 minutes off his previous best time at the weekend

Harold Wood Running Club’s Christopher King smashed his personal best time at the Manchester marathon on Sunday.

King finished the event in a time three hours and eight minutes, taking a massive 34 minutes of his previous mark.

Many of King’s clubmates are now tapering down their preparations ahead of the London marathon on April 28.

In what looks set to be a busy period for Harold Wood, the club’s ‘Introduction to Runners’ squad are gearing up for their debut 5k parkrun on April 20.

Harold Wood will then be filling the roles on ‘Chase the Pacer Week’ at the Raphaels parkrun on April 27.

Parkruns were the order of the day for many members last weekend with 21 athletes taking part across six locations.

Harold Wood’s Alicia Gray had the honouring of finishing as the fastest female at the Foots Cray Meadows event.

The club’s weekly run on Monday evening also saw an impressive turnout of nearly 40 athletes.

