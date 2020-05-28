Search

Advanced search

Harold Wood help community with Alternative Cricket Tea

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 May 2020

Harold Wood collected items for local food banks as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea initiative

Harold Wood collected items for local food banks as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea initiative

Archant

Harold Wood Cricket Club held a collection for Harold Hill Food Bank as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea last weekend.

Harold Wood Cricket Club have reopened their netsHarold Wood Cricket Club have reopened their nets

Members turned up to help and donate items for local residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

And a club spokesperson said: “It was a really positive day and great that the club was able to help make a difference in the community.”

Harold Wood have also opened practice nets at the club, in line with ECB guidance, and will be open for their development squad (Monday & Friday 5-9pm, Sat & Sun 8am-12), five to 12-year-olds (Tuesday 5-9pm), over-13s (Wednesday 5-9pm) and to all (Sat & Sun 12-8pm).

Times can be booked online at hwcc.skedda.com/booking.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Second coronavirus peak coinciding with winter flu is ‘biggest fear’ for Hornchurch GP

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Most Read

Supermarket chain Aldi plans to open store at former Mothercare branch in Romford

The former Mothercare store in Romford. Picture: Google Maps

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Second coronavirus peak coinciding with winter flu is ‘biggest fear’ for Hornchurch GP

Leaked reports reveal Labour concerns over Havering businessman and politician

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

‘We must not be distracted by minor issues’: What do Havering MPs think of Cummings’ lockdown trip?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Great to get back into swing of sporting life – and go so close to ace on golf course!

Lee Power almost had a hole in one on the 18th at Wheathill Golf Club in Somerset

Harold Wood help community with Alternative Cricket Tea

Harold Wood collected items for local food banks as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea initiative

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009

Barking, Dagenham and Romford men to face court after Chelmsford assault

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Queen’s Theatre hopes to place the audience in centre stage for a new lockdown project

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is asking their audience to send in answers to questions about their lockdown experience. Picture: Queen's Theatre
Drive 24