Harold Wood help community with Alternative Cricket Tea

Harold Wood collected items for local food banks as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea initiative Archant

Harold Wood Cricket Club held a collection for Harold Hill Food Bank as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harold Wood Cricket Club have reopened their nets Harold Wood Cricket Club have reopened their nets

Members turned up to help and donate items for local residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

And a club spokesperson said: “It was a really positive day and great that the club was able to help make a difference in the community.”

Harold Wood have also opened practice nets at the club, in line with ECB guidance, and will be open for their development squad (Monday & Friday 5-9pm, Sat & Sun 8am-12), five to 12-year-olds (Tuesday 5-9pm), over-13s (Wednesday 5-9pm) and to all (Sat & Sun 12-8pm).

Times can be booked online at hwcc.skedda.com/booking.