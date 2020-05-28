Harold Wood help community with Alternative Cricket Tea
PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 May 2020
Archant
Harold Wood Cricket Club held a collection for Harold Hill Food Bank as part of the Alternative Cricket Tea last weekend.
Members turned up to help and donate items for local residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
And a club spokesperson said: “It was a really positive day and great that the club was able to help make a difference in the community.”
Harold Wood have also opened practice nets at the club, in line with ECB guidance, and will be open for their development squad (Monday & Friday 5-9pm, Sat & Sun 8am-12), five to 12-year-olds (Tuesday 5-9pm), over-13s (Wednesday 5-9pm) and to all (Sat & Sun 12-8pm).
Times can be booked online at hwcc.skedda.com/booking.
