Harold Wood captain Perrin is expecting an 'interesting' last day in Division One race

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is expecting an 'interesting' final day in the Shepherd Neame Essex Division One.

Perrin and his men will welcome local rivals Gidea Park & Romford to Harold Wood Park on Saturday for their final match of the season while fellow promotion hopefuls Woodford Wells and Shenfield come up against each other.

Wood currently sit third in the league table just three points behind second place Woodford Wells while Shenfield are fourth - 11 points behind Wells.

"It's a local derby first and foremost, so I'm sure it's going to be very competitive, and the interesting thing is they need a result to stay up as well," Perrin said.

"I'm sure there is going to be a result from the game as neither side will want to be playing for a draw or anything like that.

"Fingers crossed we can come out the right side of it although we're depending on the game between Woodford Wells and Shenfield.

"It's not an easy game for Woodford Wells and Shenfield certainly aren't out of things either.

"It's quite an interesting last game of the season."

Although the skipper knows they can only control their fortunes then see what happens in the other match.

"We know what we need to do and we can only control our game.

"Our plan is to win from batting first but if that doesn't happen any win is a must and then we'll see what happens after that."

They head into the match on the back of a 19 run victory over Southend-on-Sea thanks to heroics effort from Richard Brabner and Taqi Abbas.

"It was a big game for us, we had to gamble a bit for the 25 points and fortunately it kind of paid of for us.

"Richard Brabner played a vital knock for us to help us get up to 210 without his knock we wouldn't have had enough runs on the board to be really aggressive with the ball to try bowling them out.

"Richard's innings was critically for us, he hasn't been available a great deal, but it's great to have him in the side and we've got him for the last game.

"Taqi with the ball was absolutely superb and he was backed up by all of the other bowlers as well.

"The guys in the field also hung onto every effort that came our way, so it was a brilliant team effort."