Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased to achieve target of gaining promotion this term

Hafiz Yawar Afzal of Harold Wood

Harold Wood has been promoted to Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division and captain Craig Perrin is delighted to have achieved their season ambitions.

They finished the season second in Division One with 270 points - meaning they were 13 clear of third place Shenfield in the final standings.

Although it had to go down to the final day where they sat third heading into it behind Woodford Wells who ended up finishing fourth.

"Certainly pleased to finally get what we was looking for," Perrin said.

"After the game on Saturday the whole club was buzzing and it's nice to achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the season.

The skipper felt it was a team effort that won them promotion this season as it was extremely tight throughout the division all season.

"It was massive team effort to get promotion, it wasn't quite just one player setting the standard, we got a lot of very good contributions throughout the year.

"Shahbaz Khan was brilliant with the bat and ball, Hafiz Afzal scored over 500 runs, Sadaif Mehdi took 30 odd wickets, Hamzah Ikram scored over 500 runs and took about 15 to 20 wickets

"It was not down to one person, it was down the every player in the team, who at various stages stood up and made an impact get us points or over the line in games."

They got themselves over the line with an 108 run win over Gidea Park & Romford on the final day while Shenfield beat Woodford Wells.

"In terms of the final game of the season we knew what we had to do and that was to get a win and hope results went our way.

"That happened but in terms of our result, we done everything right we got runs on the board, and then defended it really well.

"In reality it was never really in doubt, it was quite a comfortable victory and having known the result of the Shenfield and Woodford Wells match - it was a nice feeling not having to stress or worry.

"We know Shenfield are a good side and they were probably the favourites to go up at the start of the season so we were always confident they had a good chance of getting a result.

"They were still in the promotion hunt, so they had plenty to play for."