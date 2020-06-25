Harold Wood cricketers complete cycling challenge

Three Harold Wood Cricket Club members took on a mammoth cycling challenge to raise much-needed funds last Friday.

Harry Thompson, Ed Smith and Craig Sampson cycled from Harold Wood Park to Lord’s Cricket Ground in St John’s Wood, then over to the Kia Oval in Kennington, before returning to club headquarters.

The trio covered over 60 miles in the process, raising money for the club which has suffered without any play so far during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Club chairman Tom Clarke said: “Their efforts mean the club will be able to operate this summer when cricket is again allowed to be played.

“and the club will continue to be able to do many great things, including offering free cricket to our disability team the Harold Wood Warriors.

“A huge thank you from all the club to Harry, Ed and Craig for their efforts and raising an amazing amount of money.”

Online donations can still be made at justgiving.com/team/HWCC.