Harold Wood look to carry on promotion push after loss to league leaders Colchester

Hafiz Yawar Afzal batting for Harold Wood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is hoping his side can put the disappointment of a loss to promotion rivals Colchester behind them against Woodford Wells.

Perrin's side scored 242-9 at Castle Park last weekend, before the Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One leaders chased down the score in 44.5 overs, meaning Harold Wood now sit 20 points behind them in third.

They face a Woodford Wells side at home on Saturday who sit a comfortable sixth in the league, with Perrin keen for his side to continue the hunt for promotion with just two points separating them and Fives & Heronians in second.

"We know they are a good side with some good players," he said.

"We will have to be at our best to win. We are getting towards crunch time, there is five games left. As I said to the boys, if you win those five we will be in the top two. It's very much in our hands.

"We back ourselves to win the games we have left.

"We just need to be a little bit more ruthless, just making sure that when we get on top we get a punishing score."

Opening batsman Hafiz Yawar Afzal reached 101 for Harold Wood on Saturday before he was caught.

Perrin and Shahbaz Khan then both added 33 apiece, before Maruf Chowdhury made as they managed to reach 242-9 by the end of their 50 overs.

But Colchester came back strong as opening batsman Joe MacGregor hit a huge 117 to put see side home.

Sadaif Mehdi took two wickets for Harold Wood but it was not enough to stop Johnny Bassett-Graham (26), Denson Narayan (47) and Simon Fernandes (29) from helping the top side complete the chase.

Perrin is hoping his team can take some motivation from the defeat moving into the crucial end of season games.

He added: "It was disappointing not to get the result we were looking for. Sometimes we have to stand up and say well done to the opposition.

"We were probably at a par score but they batted really well. Their opener played an unbelievable knock for his team.

"Hopefully the guys can look at that and have some desire."