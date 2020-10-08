Search

Harold Wood Cricket Club raises £500 and donates supplies to Harold Hill Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 October 2020

HWCC chairman Tom Clarke was able to present Harold Hill Foodbank with three trolley loads of donations, a club shirt with the logo printed proudly on the front and also a donation of £500 (Pic: HWCC)

This year has been a very strange one for many local sports clubs – including Harold Wood Cricket Club who saw half of their season wiped out, but still managed to make a difference to their community, writes Jacob Ranson.

Wood held two collections for the Harold Hill Foodbank, one at the start of the season and one at the end, and also gave up their shirt sponsorship space to the foodbank.

The final weekend of the season saw another collection for supplies and chairman Tom Clarke was able to present the foodbank with three trolleyloads of donations, a club shirt with the logo printed proudly on the front and a donation of £500.

Clarke said: “All the members at the club were fed up with no cricket to play and so put their energies into the project and I have been overwhelmed by the support shown.

“The foodbank does an incredible job supporting vulnerable people in our community and I hope that the cricket club has gone some way in helping them to keep providing help.”

