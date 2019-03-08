Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Wood skipper Perrin backing side to perform at Essex League T20 Finals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 July 2019

H Ikram of Harold Wood in bowling action during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019

H Ikram of Harold Wood in bowling action during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is backing his squad's ability ahead of the Dukes Essex League T20 Finals Day this weekend.

C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019

Wood will face Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division side Belhus in their semi-final at Billericay Cricket Club on Sunday.

Perrin and his side progressed past Hadleigh & Thundersley as well as local rivals Upminster earlier this summer to bag their trip to the finals day for the first time.

And they will now be looking to go another step, but will have to cause an upset against Belhus.

"It's going to be some good hard cricket, hopefully we can do well," Perrin said.

"We're quite confident in ourselves and our own T20 ability, so we're quietly confident we can come away with a positive result, and see where that takes us.

"But mainly we're really looking forward to it."

If Harold Wood can pick up a win in the semi-final, they will then either Wanstead & Snaresbrook or Chelmsford in the final on the same day.

You may also want to watch:

But before all of that, they must travel to local rivals Gidea Park & Romford for a Division One clash on Saturday.

And the skipper knows it will be a tough test after their opponents beat high-flying Shenfield last weekend.

"It was a very positive result for them and obviously for us also as it has done us a bit of a favour," added Perrin.

"I'm sure they're going to be up for the game, they're going to have high spirits coming into it, thinking they can pick up another scalp.

"It's our responsibility to make sure that doesn't happen and we come away with another 20 points."

The wicketkeeper-batsman says the match being a local derby gives it extra spice and makes it even more important to pick up a victory.

"I know between the two clubs, we'll definitely both want to come out on top, and I'm sure it will be an intensive game," he said.

"Hopefully a positive result for Harold Wood."

Harold Wood head into the clash sitting second in the league table after picking up a comfortable five-wicket victory over Southend-on-Sea.

And the face this weekend's opponents sealed a surprise win over Shenfield allowed Wood the chance to move into the promotion places.

Most Read

Gallows Corner crash: Family pay tribute to ‘bubbly, fun’ Ellie Isaacs from Gidea Park

Ellie Isaacs is a “bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh”.

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire driver who has ‘never been to Romford’ receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon

Most Read

Gallows Corner crash: Family pay tribute to ‘bubbly, fun’ Ellie Isaacs from Gidea Park

Ellie Isaacs is a “bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh”.

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire driver who has ‘never been to Romford’ receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Firefighters tackle a grass fire in Rainham

Patch of grass alight in Rainham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Harold Wood skipper Perrin backing side to perform at Essex League T20 Finals

H Ikram of Harold Wood in bowling action during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019

Cricket: Browne extends Essex stay

Ravi Bopara congratulates Essex batsman Nick Browne (R) on reaching his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

Brentwood have one eye on big title clash at Wanstead

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Golden night for Havering as they are the stars of Essex Relay Championships

Havering under-15 girls 4x100 relay team with coach Rachel Kerr - Stephanie okoro, Paige Robinson, Rcahel Kerr, Uche Okpalauko, Rhys Cole
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists