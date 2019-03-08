Harold Wood skipper Perrin backing side to perform at Essex League T20 Finals

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is backing his squad's ability ahead of the Dukes Essex League T20 Finals Day this weekend.

C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th June 2019

Wood will face Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division side Belhus in their semi-final at Billericay Cricket Club on Sunday.

Perrin and his side progressed past Hadleigh & Thundersley as well as local rivals Upminster earlier this summer to bag their trip to the finals day for the first time.

And they will now be looking to go another step, but will have to cause an upset against Belhus.

"It's going to be some good hard cricket, hopefully we can do well," Perrin said.

"We're quite confident in ourselves and our own T20 ability, so we're quietly confident we can come away with a positive result, and see where that takes us.

"But mainly we're really looking forward to it."

If Harold Wood can pick up a win in the semi-final, they will then either Wanstead & Snaresbrook or Chelmsford in the final on the same day.

But before all of that, they must travel to local rivals Gidea Park & Romford for a Division One clash on Saturday.

And the skipper knows it will be a tough test after their opponents beat high-flying Shenfield last weekend.

"It was a very positive result for them and obviously for us also as it has done us a bit of a favour," added Perrin.

"I'm sure they're going to be up for the game, they're going to have high spirits coming into it, thinking they can pick up another scalp.

"It's our responsibility to make sure that doesn't happen and we come away with another 20 points."

The wicketkeeper-batsman says the match being a local derby gives it extra spice and makes it even more important to pick up a victory.

"I know between the two clubs, we'll definitely both want to come out on top, and I'm sure it will be an intensive game," he said.

"Hopefully a positive result for Harold Wood."

Harold Wood head into the clash sitting second in the league table after picking up a comfortable five-wicket victory over Southend-on-Sea.

And the face this weekend's opponents sealed a surprise win over Shenfield allowed Wood the chance to move into the promotion places.