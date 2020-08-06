Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased to hand youngsters a chance in T20 victory

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin was delighted to hand more youngsters a chance as they progressed in the T20 cup competition with a eight run victory over Upminster.

They won the toss and posted a score of 176-5 after electing to bat first before Upminster only managed 168-9 in reply at Upminster Park.

“It was nice to get a win, it was also good to see some of the younger players in the team getting a good opportunity, the young lad Eesa Faheem is only 13 and he bowled three overs, picking up a wicket, which was a really good experience for him,” Perrin said.

“It was nice to give some of the other guys an opportunity as well. I think that’s what it’s about this season is giving some of the younger players or second team players a chance to stake a claim for first-team cricket.”

They did however lose by eight wickets to Wanstead & Snaresbrook in the league on the weekend and the skipper says they must learn from those sort of games.

“We were outplayed on the day, they thoroughly deserved to beat us, we had moments where we were building partnerships with the bat but unfortunately we lost our wickets.

“What we’ve got to learn from that is in their innings, their two players (Kishen Velani and Robin Das) that got in went on to make 70 odd and 70 odd not out, whereas we got 20 or 30s so we need to be more clinical.

“We need to make the big scores that will make the difference.”

They will now welcome reigning league champions and current leaders Brentwood to Harold Wood Park on Saturday and the skipper insists they must not fear their opponents.

“We all know it’s going to be a tough game, they’re a good side, they’ve got a track record that proves itself.

“The key message for my team is that we don’t want to fear anybody, we know we’ve got good players, and that we’re capable of winning any game of cricket so let’s go out and show what we can do.

“We want to play fear free cricket and hopefully get a couple of unexpected victories to make people worry about us next season.”