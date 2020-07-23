Search

Harold Wood captain Perrin eager to carry on good home form

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 July 2020

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin is eager for his side to carry their strong home form from last season over into the new campaign.

Wood sealed a 33-run win over Hutton in the first match of the season and return home to host Shenfield on Saturday.

“It will be nice to have our first home game, hopefully we see a few people stay behind after and put a bit of much-needed money into the club,” said Perrin.

“We had a good home record last season so hopefully we can keep that going this year and make it two wins from two.”

The skipper felt his side were in complete control against Hutton but admits the scoreline didn’t end up reflecting that as he was keen to give everyone a chance.

Wood won the toss and elected to bat first where they posted a score of 260-7 before restricting Hutton to 227-8.

“It was nice to get back playing, it was a good competitive game played in good spirit, and it was always one that we were very comfortable within and looked in control of so it was a nice comeback for us,” Perrin said.

“It was nice to see everyone chip in with the bat, obviously a little bit disappointing personally to not go on and make a big score, but it gave others an opportunity and they all stood up to get us to a good score.

“It was definitely a good team batting effort.”

Perrin was keen to hand all his bowlers a chance due to the fact of having no pre-season for them to prepare this season and he did admit that probably killed the momentum.

“With the bowling I would say the first 30 overs we were in complete control, after that point we were never going to lose the game so it was good to give others an opportunity to see what they were able to do,” added Perrin.

“We gave Hutton a bit of a flattering score towards the end, a 33-run deficit doesn’t really reflect the real difference between the two teams on the day, but it was a good result and a good run out for all the guys nevertheless.

“There was no pre-season so it was always going to be difficult for the bowlers and fielders to get up to speed, so it was nice to give a few guys a bowl and blow some cobwebs away.”

