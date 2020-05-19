Harold Wood collecting for Alternative Cricket Tea

Harold Wood Cricket Club are collecting items for Harold Hill Foodbank as part of Essex's Alternative Cricket Tea

Harold Wood Cricket Club are collecting items for Harold Hill Food Bank as part of Essex’s Alternative Cricket Tea this weekend.

With recreational cricket currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Essex League outfit will become a collection point for those most in need in the community on Saturday.

People can donate food items at the club in Harold Wood Park (RM3 0LX) between 10m and midday, either by foot to the rear entrance of the clubhouse or by car to the main car park where volunteers will take items from your car boot.

Those donating are asked to have items boxed or bagged if possible to help with transportation and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

There is urgent need for the following: instant mash potato, pasta sauce (jars), cereal, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tinned tomatoes, long life fruit juice (100 per cent juice).

An updated list of items required can be found at haroldhill.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/.