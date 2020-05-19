Search

Advanced search

Harold Wood collecting for Alternative Cricket Tea

PUBLISHED: 10:30 20 May 2020

Harold Wood Cricket Club are collecting items for Harold Hill Foodbank as part of Essex's Alternative Cricket Tea

Harold Wood Cricket Club are collecting items for Harold Hill Foodbank as part of Essex's Alternative Cricket Tea

Archant

Harold Wood Cricket Club are collecting items for Harold Hill Food Bank as part of Essex’s Alternative Cricket Tea this weekend.

With recreational cricket currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Essex League outfit will become a collection point for those most in need in the community on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

People can donate food items at the club in Harold Wood Park (RM3 0LX) between 10m and midday, either by foot to the rear entrance of the clubhouse or by car to the main car park where volunteers will take items from your car boot.

Those donating are asked to have items boxed or bagged if possible to help with transportation and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

There is urgent need for the following: instant mash potato, pasta sauce (jars), cereal, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tinned tomatoes, long life fruit juice (100 per cent juice).

An updated list of items required can be found at haroldhill.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Fire brigade investigating cause of Rush Green fire which damaged garage and motorbikes

Smoke seen billowing from a fire in Rush Green Road on Monday (May 18). Picture: Sarah O'Shea

Most Read

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Fire brigade investigating cause of Rush Green fire which damaged garage and motorbikes

Smoke seen billowing from a fire in Rush Green Road on Monday (May 18). Picture: Sarah O'Shea

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood collecting for Alternative Cricket Tea

Harold Wood Cricket Club are collecting items for Harold Hill Foodbank as part of Essex's Alternative Cricket Tea

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

Police appeal to find missing Harold Park autistic boy

Missing boy Christopher Ugwu. Picture: Met Police

More than a fifth of children in working families are in poverty in Dagenham and Rainham, study shows

A study has shown child poverty in the area is on the rise. Picture: PA/Brian Lawless

Coronavirus: Six positive tests from Premier League clubs

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask
Drive 24