Harold Wood captain Perrin taking the positives from the shortened Covid-19 hit term

Harold Wood players celebrate taking the wicket of Saihaj Jaspal during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin insists his side can take plenty of positives from the shortened season after a fifth place finish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harold Wood players celebrate taking the wicket of H Puchert during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020 Harold Wood players celebrate taking the wicket of H Puchert during Harold Wood CC vs Buckhurst Hill CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 29th August 2020

Wood finished the campaign with a narrow 23-run defeat to local rivals Hornchurch, but the skipper is pleased overall after gaining promotion from Division One to the Premier League last term.

“There is lots of positives we can take from the season and like I said before there are still areas that we know we can improve on,” Perrin said.

“We’ll take the adequate steps to put those in place for next season, so when we come next year for that first game of the season we’ll be ready to fire on all cylinders, and hopefully have a positive season.

“We go into every game confident that we can win, like I’ve said previously we know we’ve got the players to win games, but it’s getting that consistency.

“A mid-table finish is backing that up, we’ve shown we can win games, but have been beaten in others.

“We know we can compete at this level, they’ll be a few adjustments to the team, and our approach.”

In terms of the final match Perrin says it was a great game although he would have preferred had they picked up a win.

You may also want to watch:

Hornchurch won the toss and elected to bat first where they posted a score of 194-8 with Taqi Abbas picking up four wickets.

Wood were then bowled out for 171 with Perrin top scoring with 61 runs.

“We’d have loved to finish with a win, but it was a good, enjoyable and very competitive game of cricket and we just didn’t come out on the right side of the score,” he said.

“To a degree, I was obviously frustrated that I didn’t help the team get over the line.

“I’ve felt good with the bat for most of the season, I’ve haven’t batted that often, but when I have I’ve felt good but I was disappointed to not get the team over the line.

“If I was there at the end then we would have won that game.”

Perrin heaped praise on Abbas and his entire bowling unit for their efforts this season.

“Taqi is without a doubt a brilliant bowler, he’s a genuine wicket taking option, but he is backed up by all the other guys.

“The strength and depth in our bowling is absolutely brilliant.”