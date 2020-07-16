Harold Wood captain Perrin ‘relieved’ to get some competitive cricket

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin says they are ‘relieved’ to actually get any competitive cricket this season as it was looking very doubtful.

The Essex League moved quickly to arrange fixtures and competitions that will work for a short season which sees the Premier Division remain the same much to the delight of Harold Wood due to being promoted last season.

They will now come up against the likes of defending champions Brentwood, Billericay, Buckhurst Hill, Chelmsford, Colchester, Hornchurch, Hutton, Shenfield and Wanstead.

“Definitely, it’s a bit of a surprise to be starting back so quickly, but a lot of hard work has gone into it from the league, the club, and various clubs to get the league back up and running,” Perrin said.

“I think everyone is pretty relieved to get any cricket this season, as I think most people had written off the season. To get 9-10 games in is a bit of a blessing really. Nine or 10 weeks of good, fun cricket with hopefully some wins along the way.”

The Wood skipper says his side are very much looking forward to the challenge of playing against better sides, while also handing a number of youngsters a chance in this shortened season.

“It will be nice to test our skills against some of the best sides in the area, obviously with the no relegation risk it gives us an opportunity to blood some of our younger players in, and give them a real opportunity to test themselves at a higher level,” he added.

“Hopefully we’ll see the youngsters progress their game ahead of next season ready for normal cricket to return.”

He added: “It gives us an opportunity to look at the players in our side and assess what we’re going to need going forward to the next season.”

Wood start the 2020 season with a short trip away to Hutton on Saturday, who were also in Division One last season.

“We know of them having played against them for the last two or three seasons or so,” said Perrin.

“Who they’ll have playing I’m not entirely sure, but I’m sure it’ll be a good competitive game of cricket and I think that’s all any of us are looking for really. Being out on the park playing and enjoying what we’re doing is the main goal.”