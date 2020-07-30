Search

Harold Wood captain Perrin expecting first really big test with ‘better side’ Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 July 2020

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood claims the third Shenfield wicket during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood claims the third Shenfield wicket during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harold Wood captain Craig Perrin says it’s the first really big Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division for his side against Wanstead & Snaresbrook this weekend.

Taqi Abbas of Harold Wood celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Ekers during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020Taqi Abbas of Harold Wood celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Ekers during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

Wood travel to Overton Drive on Saturday to take on the Herons on the back of an abandoned fixture with Shenfield last weekend.

And the skipper is expecting a tough test but one he hopes his team can show their worth in against the current Essex League T20 champions.

“I would say it’s probably our first step against Premier League opposition so to speak, not being disrespectful to the two teams we’ve already played,” Perrin said.

“It will be a big challenge and hopefully it gives us an opportunity to show what we’re about and test ourselves against one of the better teams in the competition.”

Taqi Abbas of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020Taqi Abbas of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

Harold Wood finished on 107 in their first-ever T20 final last term, as Wanstead’s Jack Lord and Aron Nijar took two wickets each.

Wanstead completed the chase in 14.1 overs thanks to large scores from Adnan Akram (62) and Tom Cummins (39) much to the disappointment of then Division One Wood. “I wasn’t there, I was on holiday,” Perrin chuckled.

“We should know roughly what we’re facing and I’m sure some of the players are familiar from when Harold Wood played against them in the Premier Division a few years back.

Hamzah Ikram of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020Hamzah Ikram of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

“It will be a good challenge, nonetheless.”

Perrin’s side had their fixture with Shenfield abandoned at the weekend after their opponents reached 182-5 from their 40 overs before heavy rain forced the match to be called off.

“It’s typical, we’ve had all this lovely weather in the build-up and throughout the start of the summer, but now the cricket is back it’s raining,” said Perrin.

“Frustrating to have our second game rained off, but it is what it is, it’s a British summer after all so we have got to expect it.

Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020Harold Wood CC vs Shenfield CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 25th July 2020

“I was really pleased with the bowling and fielding efforts. Our bowlers stuck to the plan we had in place, and we thought we restricted the opposition to a score that was below-par and we should have been chasing.

“It was frustrating to be rained off, but what we did in the game, we did well and we were really pleased.”

